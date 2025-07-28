Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm today

IMD senior meteorologist Shashikant Mishra predicted Delhi-NCR will have cloudy skies on July 28, with heavy rainfall expected in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rain in parts of Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh on July 28 and 29. The department has forecast thunderstorms with rain on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures predicted to hover around 34 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. Delhi is expected to see light rainfall until July 31.

Delhi is likely to see thunderstorms with rain

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Light showers were reported in parts of the city early morning, while the minimum temperature settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees above normal, it added. More rain is expected on Monday, according to weather forecasts.

In an X post, Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President of private weather forecasting agency Skymet, wrote, "Delhi, get ready to be drenched in monsoon showers on July 28 and 29. The LPA (low pressure area) will move south of Delhi over the northeast."



The air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 87 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR

IMD on the July 27 bulletin forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for July 28 and July 29. In parts of Uttar Pradesh, thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected in Meerut, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Rampur, Bulandshahr, and Bareilly. Noida and Ghaziabad will see pleasant weather, but with a chance of lightning strikes. In Agra and Mathura, an orange alert is issued for rain.



The IMD also predicted extremely heavy rainfall in East Rajasthan on July 27-28, followed by very heavy rainfall from July 29-31. “Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected in West Uttar Pradesh on July 28, Uttarakhand from July 28-30, Himachal Pradesh on July 29, and Jammu & Kashmir on July 30,” it said in the bulletin. Also, the heavy rainfall is expected to hit Uttarakhand from July 27 to August 2, Himachal Pradesh from July 28 to 30, Jammu and Kashmir and East Uttar Pradesh from July 29 to 31, Haryana & Chandigarh on July 28-29, West Uttar Pradesh from July 27 to 29, and West Rajasthan from July 27 to 31, according to IMD reports.



with inputs from PTI)