Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert for heatwave over next 3 days

The heatwave conditions over isolated pockets of Delhi during May 24 to May 28, with severe heatwave conditions in some pockets between May 25 and May 27, have been predicted.

After a brief respite with cloudy skies and a dip to 29.6°C, Delhi is set for another prolonged heatwave. IMD has issued a yellow alert for the Capital and warned of heatwave conditions for the next three days, with temperatures likely to hover around 44-46 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather: Heatwave conditions to prevail

The heatwave conditions over isolated pockets of Delhi during May 24 to May 28, with severe heatwave conditions in some pockets between May 25 and May 27, have been predicted.

According to the weather department, strong surface winds and heatwave-like conditions during the afternoon and evening hours are predicted, with the maximum temperature on Monday expected to rise to 44 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature to 30 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius.

Heat waves are a period of unusually high temperatures compared to what is normally expected over a region. Several states are gripped by the extreme heat with temperatures over 40°C, according to IMD.

In the national capital, a formal heatwave condition was established at the Ridge station on Friday, where the maximum temperature hit a blistering 45.3°C. Meanwhile, Lodhi Road registered a 44.3°C. Other major tracking stations recorded similarly oppressive conditions, with Ayanagar at 44.5°C, Palam at 44.3°C, and Safdarjung at 43.6°C.

Delhi-NCR weather: What IMD predicts

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are also likely over eastern and adjoining peninsular India for the next five days. Temperatures are expected to drop only after May 29, IMD said. A red alert is in place for East Uttar Pradesh on May 24, 25 and 26, followed by an orange alert for two days. West UP is under an orange alert from May 24 to 28. IMD has also forecast heatwave conditions over Rajasthan, with severe heatwave conditions in parts of western Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the population has widely adapted to defensive measures as heatwave conditions hit major urban sectors. Citizens moving outdoors are uniformly using umbrellas, wide-brimmed hats, and fabric scarves to shield their skin from direct solar radiation.

(With inputs from ANI)