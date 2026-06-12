Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD issues red alert as thunderstorms and heavy rain loom over National Capital

Thunderstorms are set to intensify across Delhi-NCR from Friday as a weather system strengthens. The IMD has issued a red alert, warning of rain, lightning, and winds up to 90 kmph.

Thunderstorm activity is expected to intensify across Delhi-NCR from Friday as a weather system strengthens, increasing the likelihood of rain, lightning and strong winds across the National Capital region.

The prevailing conditions are also expected to bring relief from the heat, with temperatures likely to dip over the next few days under the influence of cloud cover and rainfall.

Rain and winds in Delhi-NCR

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain and gusty winds swept across parts of the national capital on Thursday night, providing the much-needed relief from the scorching heat and humidity that had prevailed throughout the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Palam and Pusa recorded wind speeds of 63 kmph and 48 kmph, respectively. While Gurugram, Jafarpur, Pusa, Lodhi Road and Mehrauli received between 6 mm and 10 mm of rainfall till midnight, thunderstorm activity continued over the region.

The IMD said the squall line originated over Punjab on Thursday evening and moved across Haryana, bringing light to moderate rainfall to several parts of central and eastern Punjab and Haryana. Sangrur recorded gusty winds of up to 111 kmph.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the heat index, or 'feels like' temperature, touched 44 degrees Celsius because of high humidity.

IMD issues red alert

Dark clouds covered the sky as weather conditions changed rapidly across several parts of the city. Gusty winds lashed many areas, lightning illuminated the sky and rain was reported from multiple locations.

Amid ongoing thunderstorms, the IMD issued a red alert for Delhi for the next few hours, warning residents to take precautions against severe weather.

The weather office forecast thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph.

It also predicted rainfall at most places, with moderate showers at isolated locations, while dust-raising winds were likely over several parts of the city.

IMD's advice to people

The IMD has advised people to move to safe buildings, avoid weak structures, stay away from windows, refrain from taking shelter under trees and avoid venturing near water bodies during adverse weather conditions.

What does red alert mean

A red alert means 'take action' and is issued when severe weather conditions threaten life and property, requiring residents and authorities to take immediate precautions.

According to weather experts, the sudden change in weather conditions has been triggered by a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and adjoining areas, which has enhanced atmospheric instability over northwest India, including the Delhi-NCR region.