The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for widespread thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds across several parts of northwest India over the next four to five days. According to the Met department, this weather activity is attributed to two upper-air cyclonic circulations currently positioned over northern parts of central Uttar Pradesh and western Rajasthan.

IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall throughout the next three to four days in several areas of Kerala. The Met Centre has also issued red alert for eight districts in Kerala.

Light-to-moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, is expected to occur over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, according to the IMD. Isolated to sporadic rainfall is expected over Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh till June 2. There is also a chance of isolated, intense rainfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on May 30 and 31.

Additionally, the Met department has notified eight districts in Kerala—Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Kozhikode—red alert for rainfall. Six districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Thrissur, are under an orange rainfall alert. Meanwhile, district administrations in Kerala have announced a May 30 holiday for all educational institutions due to the ongoing, intense rainfall. Travel in the high-range areas of Idukki has been forbidden between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Light showers brought little relief from the hot and muggy weather to parts of Delhi on Thursday night. For May 30, the IMD has issued an orange signal for thunderstorms, and lightning in Delhi. Thursday's minimum temperature in the city was 29 degrees Celsius, which is 2.4 degrees warmer than the normal for the season.