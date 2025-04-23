INDIA
The department said that heat wave is expected to hit Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan from April 24 to 28, while Central India is predicted to see a 2-3 degree Celsius rise in maximum temperature over the next few days with little significant change thereafter.
A severe heatwave has gripped north-western India, with temperatures soaring above 40°C in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for Delhi, predicting a maximum temperature of 40°C and a minimum of 22°C, with intense sunshine expected throughout the day. Hot winds will persist in these regions with the department stating that relief is unlikely in North India for now. Some areas might experience limited relief due to Western Disturbance, but its impact will be restricted.
The department said that heat wave is expected to hit Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan from April 24 to 28, while Central India is predicted to see a 2-3 degree Celsius rise in maximum temperature over the next few days with little significant change thereafter. It predicts clear skies until April 25, followed by a heatwave alert for the latter half of the week. Strong surface winds are expected on April 23 and 24, with heatwave conditions likely to prevail in Delhi in the coming days.
Delhi's air quality, on the other hand, took a turn for the worse, slipping into the "poor" category on Wednesday morning with an AQI of 217. However, the 24-hour average AQI showed some improvement across Delhi-NCR. Delhi's average AQI was 227, while neighboring cities fared slightly better: Gurugram's AQI improved to 117 (moderate), Noida's was 144, Greater Noida's was 169, and Ghaziabad's dropped to 206 (poor).
Meanwhile, IMD has issued warnings for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across various regions over the next 7 days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh for the next four days, with similar conditions predicted for Nagaland and Mizoram. Additionally, coastal areas of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu are likely to experience moderate rainfall and lightning over the next 7 days.
