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Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD forecasts light rain and thunderstorms on May 31

Delhi is expected to see light rain and thunderstorms on Sunday, according to IMD, with wind speeds reaching up to 60 kmph in some areas.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 31, 2026, 12:03 PM IST

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD forecasts light rain and thunderstorms on May 31
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Residents of Delhi and surrounding regions may experience another spell of light rain and thunderstorms on Sunday, according to the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The update suggests that weather conditions will remain largely cloudy across the national capital throughout the day.

The IMD has predicted episodes of very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in several areas of Delhi, along with parts of the National Capital Region including Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad.

Officials have also warned that wind speeds could intensify during the evening hours, potentially reaching between 50 and 60 kmph.

Weather Shift Follows Recent Rainfall Spell

The expected showers come shortly after Delhi witnessed scattered rainfall on Saturday, which contributed to a noticeable dip in temperatures across the city. Several neighbourhoods experienced light to moderate rain between early afternoon and evening hours.

According to IMD observations, Safdarjung, the city’s primary weather monitoring station, recorded multiple rainfall episodes, along with other stations such as Lodhi Road, Ridge, Mayur Vihar and Ayanagar reporting varying levels of precipitation.

Temperatures Fall Below Seasonal Average

The rainfall activity led to a further decline in minimum temperatures in the capital. Safdarjung recorded a minimum of 24.6°C, which is lower than the seasonal average and reflects a gradual cooling trend over the past few days.

Daytime temperatures also stayed below normal levels, with the maximum settling at 37.2°C. Weather officials noted that both day and night temperatures showed a consistent downward shift compared to earlier in the week.

Air Quality Improves, May Turns Cleaner

Alongside the change in weather, Delhi also witnessed an improvement in air quality. Data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) indicates that May 2026 has been the cleanest May in the city in five years.

The capital recorded several “moderate” and “satisfactory” air quality days during the month, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 161. On Saturday, the AQI dropped to 85, marking one of the cleanest readings for May in recent years.

Relief Conditions but Unstable Weather Ahead

While the recent rainfall has brought temporary relief from heat and pollution, meteorologists caution that weather conditions remain unstable. The IMD has indicated that thunderstorm activity and gusty winds are likely to continue intermittently across Delhi-NCR in the coming days.

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