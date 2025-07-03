Delhi-NCR weather update: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram witness light rain, thunderstorms; check IMD forecast here

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6°C, which was 0.8°C below normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 27.6°C, 0.3°C below the seasonal average.

Due to a weak onset of the monsoon, the humid heat in Delhi has shown no signs of relief. On Wednesday, only light rain was recorded in a few areas. Throughout the day, the weather remained partly cloudy, with the sun shining intensely in between.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), similar weather conditions are expected to persist for the next few days.

Temperature dip

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6°C, which was 0.8°C below normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 27.6°C, 0.3°C below the seasonal average.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 89% and 61% during the day. As for rainfall, light showers were recorded till 5:30 PM -- 1 mm each at Safdarjung and Palam, 3.5 mm in Najafgarh, 0.5 mm in Mungeshpur, and a drizzle was noted at Lodhi Road.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies for Thursday as well, with possibilities of thundercloud development, lightning, and very light rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C and 27°C, respectively. Similar weather is expected to continue throughout the week.

Air quality

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remains satisfactory. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 83 on Wednesday, the same as Tuesday, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category. Current weather conditions suggest that the AQI will likely remain in this range for now.

Also read: India developing US-style bunker-buster missile: New versions of Agni-5 to be equipped to carry 7500-kg warhead, can strike up to