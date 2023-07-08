Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Check latest IMD rain prediction for national capital, nearby cities over next 5 days | Photo: File (Image for representation)

More rain has been forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the upcoming days, but it doesn't appear as the humidity will abate. People are having trouble moving about because of water logging, which has been observed around the nation. According to IMD's latest bulletin, the rainy season is dropping at mean sea level and is located south of where it usually is.

Check out the forecast for the next five days

- India's Northwest: Rains in the Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan between August 8 and August 10, and Uttar Pradesh during the following five days are predicted to be light to moderate with isolated heavy to very heavy rains. It is also quite possible that Himachal Pradesh on July 8 and 9 and Uttarakhand on July 9 may have isolated, extremely severe rains.

- West India: The next three days will likely see widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rains continuing across Konkan & Goa, ghat parts of Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat state. On July 8, isolated, extremely heavy falls are also anticipated to occur across Saurashtra and Kutch.

- East and adjacent Northeast India: Throughout the next five days, there will likely be widespread light to moderate precipitation, with isolated instances of heavy to very heavy precipitation anticipated over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur.

- Odisha is expected to have isolated severe rainfall during the next five days, as well as Bihar from July 9 to 12 and the states of Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Bihar.

- It is extremely likely that Central India will get light to moderate downpour during the next five days, with a few isolated areas of severe rain.

- South India: The next 24 hours are expected to see widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy rains highly likely to persist across Kerala and Karnataka.

(With inputs from IMD bulletin)