Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Air quality remains ' very poor', AQI reaches..., IMD issues yellow alert for fog; flight operations disrupted

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain a concern on Friday morning, with pollution levels staying firmly in the ‘very poor’ category across large parts of the city. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), accessed through the Sameer app, showed the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 318 at 6:05 am, indicating unhealthy conditions for residents.

Although the city had witnessed a slight improvement a day earlier, with AQI dropping to 279 on Thursday morning from 302 on Wednesday, pollution levels climbed again, erasing short-term relief.

Area-Wise AQI Shows Severe Pollution Pockets

Several locations in the national capital reported very poor air quality, with some nearing the severe range. Nehru Nagar recorded the highest AQI at 389, followed closely by Anand Vihar (382) and R K Puram (380). Other areas such as Okhla Phase-2, Vivek Vihar, Sirifort, and Patparganj also continued to experience hazardous air.

Additional hotspots in the very poor category included Dwarka Sector-8, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Chandni Chowk, Mundka, ITO, and IIT Delhi, reflecting widespread pollution across both residential and commercial zones.

Meanwhile, parts of the city recorded air quality in the ‘poor’ category. Areas such as Aya Nagar, CRRI Mathura Road, Shadipur, Narela, Lodhi Road, Alipur, Burari Crossing, North Campus DU, Najafgarh, Mandir Marg, Bawana, NSIT Dwarka, and IGI Airport Terminal 3 saw slightly lower pollution levels but remained unsafe for prolonged outdoor exposure.

Understanding AQI Categories

As per CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 301 and 400 is classified as very poor, while values from 201 to 300 fall under the poor category. Such conditions can cause respiratory discomfort, particularly for children, elderly individuals, and those with pre-existing health issues.

Cold Wave Tightens Grip on the Capital

Alongside deteriorating air quality, cold wave conditions persisted in Delhi on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a minimum temperature of 5.0 degrees at 5:30 am, accompanied by light fog and chilly north-northwesterly winds.

The previous day marked Delhi’s coldest morning of the year so far, with temperatures dropping to 5.8 degrees. The IMD has warned that cold conditions are likely to intensify across North India until January 15, with a yellow alert issued for foggy mornings.

Weather conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy, with light to moderate fog continuing over the coming days.