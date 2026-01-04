FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Air quality remains 'poor', IMD issues yellow alert for fog; flight operations disrupted

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 12:34 PM IST

Delhi and part of the national capital region continue to experience 'poor' air quality as AQI recorded at 299 as of 8:30 am on Sunday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The IMD issued a yellow alert, warning of dense fog which will tend to worsen pollution levels over the next few days. 

Delhi-NCR pollution levels

Several monitoring stations across the national capital dipped back to the ‘very poor’ range. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 350, Rohini 361, Chandni Chowk 355, Mundka 329 and R.K. Puram 322, while ITO stood at 309.  Noida also saw a dip in air quality, with the AQI at 269, while Gurgaon re-entered the ‘very Poor’ zone, with AQI settling at 326.  According to official forecasts, air quality across Delhi-NCR is likely to worsen further from Sunday onwards, with pollution levels expected to breach the ‘Very Poor’ category, considering meteorological conditions turning unfavourable.

Delhi fog alert

The India Meteorological Department predicted that shallow to moderate fog is expected during the night and morning hours, with dense fog at isolated places. The foggy conditions will severely impact visibility and prevent pollutants from dispersing. As per the seven-day forecast, Delhi is likely to see mainly clear skies during the day, but foggy mornings will remain a persistent feature well into the coming week. The IMD reported calm westerly winds, mostly below 15 kmph, and dropping to 5 kmph at night, severely limiting pollutant dispersion. The mixing depth is likely to go down from 1,400 meters to 1,000 meters by January 5-6. The ventilation index will be near or below the adequate threshold, trapping pollutants near the surface. 

GRAP III curbs revoked

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee on GRAP has decided to revoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of the extant GRAP, with immediate effect, in the entire NationalCapital Region.All actions under Stages I & II of the extant Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are to remain in force in NCR.According to the data, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI), which stood at 380 on Thursday, improved to 236 by 4 pm on January 2, indicating a consistent decline. In view of the improvement, the CAQM Sub-Committee has decided to lift all measures under Stage III, effective immediately.As per the official order, GRAP-I and II will continue in view of the winter season when weather conditions are not favourable, and to ensure that AQI levels do not slip further, citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP-I & II strictly.

 

