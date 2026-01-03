FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Air quality improves to 'poor', national capital wakes up to chilly morning; check area-wise AQI

Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved to 'poor' days after being in the 'very poor' category as the national capital woke up to a chilly and windy morning on Saturday.According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the daily average AQI continued to decline, with the city recording an overall AQI of 222.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 09:29 AM IST

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Air quality improves to 'poor', national capital wakes up to chilly morning; check area-wise AQI
TRENDING NOW

Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved to 'poor' days after being in the 'very poor' category as the national capital woke up to a chilly and windy morning on Saturday.According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the daily average AQI continued to decline, with the city recording an overall AQI of 222.

Among key monitoring stations, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 248, R.K. Puram 252, Rohini 270 and Mundka 281. Chandni Chowk registered an AQI of 272, while ITO recorded 219. Air quality was relatively better at Bawana (AQI 145) and Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (AQI 148).

Meanwhile, Republic Day rehearsals continued at India Gate, with security personnel and parade participants carrying on preparations for the upcoming national celebrations. A layer of smog was visible in the area, reducing visibility, even as rehearsals proceeded as scheduled.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi recorded a temperature of around 10 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning. Fog was observed in the early hours, but weather conditions are likely to improve from today onward. According to IMD, Delhi's maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are expected to range from 15°C to 17°C and from 8°C to 9°C, respectively.

The Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) revoked Stage-III of GRAP on Friday evening, following a significant improvement in air quality due to favourable meteorological conditions.The government has urged people to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under Stages II and I of the extant schedule of GRAP so that the AQI level does not slip further.

Construction and demolition project sites that have been issued specific closure orders due to violations or non-compliance with statutory directions, rules or guidelines will not be permitted to resume operations without explicit approval from the Commission, according to a release. According to a release, the Sub-Committee shall keep a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decisions depending upon the air quality in Delhi and forecast for meteorological conditions and air quality index made available by IMD/ IITM.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

