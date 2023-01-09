Search icon
Delhi NCR weather update: 3.8 degrees Celsius recorded in Delhi today, dense fog, cold waves cause disruptions

Thick fog and cold waves cause disruptions in northern India.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

Monday morning brought thick fog and low visibility to northern India as dense to extremely dense fog conditions enveloped the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that foggy conditions were widespread across north India, with low visibility recorded in various parts of the region. In particular, the national capital of Delhi was engulfed by fog, leading to reduced visibility and severe cold waves.

On Saturday, the IMD had predicted that cold waves and cold day conditions would continue in northwest India over the next two days. The meteorological department stated that due to the presence of light winds and high moisture levels near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog was likely to occur in many parts during the night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh for the next two days, and in isolated pockets thereafter for the following three days.

The fog and cold weather conditions have caused disruptions in the region, including delays for both trains and flights. The Railway ministry reported that 29 trains headed towards Delhi were running late due to the fog. In addition, over 30 flights were impacted at the Delhi Airport, with 22 domestic departures and 8 domestic arrivals delayed. Two international flights were also delayed.

Overall, the dense fog and cold waves have been a challenge for those in the affected areas. It is important for people to take necessary precautions and stay safe during these difficult weather conditions.

