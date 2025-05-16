Amid heatwaves, weather suddenly turns pleasant from time to time. Delhi-NCR weather turned pleasant on Friday evening after dust storm swayed the city and parts of NCR region lashed by heavy rains.

Delhi-NCR has been witnessing sudden changes in weather from the past few weeks.Amid heatwaves, weather suddenly turns pleasant from time to time. Delhi-NCR weather turned pleasant on Friday evening after dust storm swayed the city and parts of NCR region lashed by heavy rains. The weather change brough a much needed relief to the region's residents.

The Delhi-NCR temperature has been going about 40 degrees or over since past two weeks. According to the accuweather forecast, the temperature till the end of the month will stay around 40 and above with few occasions of cloud covers. Next few days are said to be hot with extreme heatwaves and residents are advised not to stay in sunlight for long hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dust advected from North Pakistan was moving towards Delhi-NCR via Punjab and Haryana on Thursday. The IMD department further informed that the dust had been gradually shifting eastward, improving visibility over the Palam area of Delhi, which was then reporting visibility at 4000 meters. Visibility conditions above 1000 meters are not considered a significant dust storm or dust event, as per IMD.

Meanwhile, Delhi is bearing the heat, with average temperatures in the high 30s Celsius. According to the IMD, the forecast for the next seven days will see thunderstorms with rain, partly cloudy sky at some point and surface winds during the day. The maximum temperature will be between 40 to 43 degree celcius whereas, minimum temperature will be 39 degree celcius. In Noida region, the IMD predicted partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers today and for the next 7 days the sky will remain clear with partly cloudy and a possibility of rain or thunderstorm on May 21. The temperature will be between 39-42 degree celcius.