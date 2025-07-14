Delhi-NCR weather today: National capital wakes up to light shower, IMD issues red alert for...

The rain has brought a short break from the heat, though residents dealt with traffic problems and flooded roads in some areas.

After heavy rain on Sunday, which brought relief from the humidity but also caused waterlogging in the national capital, the IMD predicts cloudy skies for today. Light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is expected, continuing the wet weather. The IMD has advised the residents and the tourists to follow the guidelines and limit their outings to avoid any inconveniences.

The rain has brought a short break from the heat, though residents dealt with traffic problems and flooded roads in some areas.

The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the minimum temperature stood at 25.1 degree Celsius, two degrees below the season’s average.

Delhi's weather for today

Delhi is expected to have generally cloudy skies today, with light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning. The maximum temperature will be between 32-34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be between 23-25 degrees Celsius. Although no weather warning is in effect for today, the IMD forecasts very light rain or drizzle in Delhi.

IMD issues Yellow alert for NCR region

A yellow alert has been issued in the NCR region, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Mewat, and Palwal, according to the regional IMD Chandigarh.

Several areas are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall today, accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning. These areas include Yamunanagar and Gannaur in Haryana, along with Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, and Hastinapur.

IMD issues Yellow alert for Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, a yellow alert has been issued for numerous regions due to the likelihood of moderate to heavy rains, along with thunderstorms and lightning. The affected areas include Jhansi, Aligarh, Sambhal, Bareilly, Rampur, Gonda, and Azamgarh, among others.

Red alert for parts of Madhya Pradesh

A red alert has been issued for certain areas of Madhya Pradesh, including Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Sheopur Kalan, and Mandsaur, for July 14. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Gwalior, Bhind, Chhatarpur, and Rajgarh, due to the expectation of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. A yellow alert is in effect for parts of East Madhya Pradesh.

This year, the monsoon arrived eight days earlier than anticipated, resulting in significant rainfall and flooding in various parts of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that the monsoon is currently active over central India and is expected to remain active over northwest India in the coming days. Consequently, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of Delhi, Chandigarh, and Haryana. Overall, the country has experienced a 10% surplus in rainfall this monsoon season, although regional variations are evident.