Strong winds and rain showers hit several parts of the national capital and adjoining regions on Wednesday, i.e., May 21, bringing much-needed relief from heat and prevalent heatwave conditions in the city. The storm hit Delhi around 9 p.m. with sudden strong winds, later accompanied by rainfall and thunder.

While it disrupted normal lives, it also brought respite from soaring temperatures and intense heat Delhi and the adjoining NCR had experienced in the recent days. Before the storm hit, the maximum temperature reached 40.7 degrees celsius - 0.5 degrees above normal - said the weather department. The humidity ranged between 64 and 34 per cent during the day.

Meanwhile, several areas in Delhi faced waterlogging issues and traffic congestion, causing disturbances for commuters. Earlier, the MeT department had predicted light to moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR between May 19 to 24.