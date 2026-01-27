Delhi-NCR weather: Rain, gusty winds lash city, AQI remains poor; check IMD forecast

Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning experienced light rainfall accompanied by a thin layer of smog that covered parts of the area, registering a 'poor' Air Quality Index (AQI) of 294, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). During the early hours, the India Gate and Kartavya Path witnessed smog settling over the area.

Delhi-NCR weather: Light showers hit areas, AQI stands at 'poor' category

According to data shared by the CPCB, the AQI near India Gate was recorded at 240, falling under the "poor" category. In the Pandav Nagar area, the AQI stood at 362, which placed it in the "very poor" category. Several monitoring stations reported high AQI readings. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 362, while Ashok Vihar stood at 348. Bawana reported 340, Burari 309, and Chandni Chowk 319. Dwarka Sector 8 and ITO both recorded 312, while Mundka reported 314. Okhla Phase-2 registered 325, Rohini 359, Punjabi Bagh 337, and Wazirpur 363. Narela recorded an AQI of 286, and Alipur reported 289. RK Puram stood at 317.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast rain or thundershowers with strong gusty winds across the day. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are expected during the morning, forenoon, afternoon, evening, and night. According to the IMD, gusty winds with speeds ranging between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour (kmph) are expected between the early morning and forenoon hours. This will likely be followed by another spell of very light to light downpour in the afternoon and evening.



IMD predicts rainfall and winds till January 30

On Wednesday (January 28) and Thursday (January 29), Delhi is expected to witness a mostly cloudy sky. Shallow to moderate fog is also likely in the city during the morning hours. The temperatures in the national capital are likely to hover between 11 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius. The IMD has further predicted that winds will be calm in the morning, picking up slightly in the afternoon, and similar wind conditions are expected to continue until January 30. The IMD has advised residents to keep a close watch on weather updates to stay safe. It also urged people to stay indoors, close windows/doors, and to avoid travel if possible.

On Thursday (January 29), similar weather conditions will persist, as per the weather office. The sky will remain mostly cloudy, with shallow to moderate fog expected during the morning hours. Temperatures are likely to range between 8 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius.



CAQM revokes GRAP III in Delhi-NCR

Furthermore, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR in view of the improvement in air quality and forecast trends. While GRAP Stage III is being revoked, keeping in view the winter season when weather conditions may not always be favourable and in order to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further, citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under Stages II and I of the extant schedule of GRAP. As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.



(With inputs from ANI)