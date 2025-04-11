After days of soaring temperatures, the national capital and the adjoining areas breathed a sigh of relief with a slight change in weather. Strong winds and light rain showers were witnessed in several parts of Delhi and the adjoining NCR region.

After days of soaring temperatures, the national capital and the adjoining areas breathed a sigh of relief with a slight change in weather. Strong winds and light rain showers were witnessed in several parts of Delhi and the adjoining NCR region. Moreover, the stormy winds also affected flight operations with 15 flights flying to and from Delhi being diverted, NDTV reported, citing sources.

As per the report, several flights were delayed. Air India issued an official statement, announcing that several of its flight to and from Delhi were either delayed or diverted due to the weather. "Poor weather, caused by heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds, has affected flight operations across parts of Northern India. Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are closely monitoring the situation and are doing our best to minimise the disruption", the airline said in a statement.

"We advise our guests to check the latest status of their flights here https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport", it added.

In addition, IndiGo Airlines also issued a travel advisory, urging passengers to be in the loop over the status quo of their respective flights.

The weather department also informed that the strong winds may damage crops and vulnerable structures. It also advised people to stay indoors, if possible. "Do not take shelter under trees, do not lie on concrete floors and lean against concrete walls. Unplug electrical appliances. Immediately get out of water bodies," it stated.