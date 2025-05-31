The weather department on Saturday, i.e., May 31, has issued an orange alert for the national capital, warning of rain accompanied by strong winds, thunderstorm and lighting in the next two hours.

The weather department on Saturday, i.e., May 31, has issued an orange alert for the national capital, warning of rain accompanied by strong winds, thunderstorm and lighting in the next two hours. The warning comes as Delhi has witnessed record rainfall which brought immense relief from scorching heat.

According to the alert issues by the MeT department, light rain along with thunderstorms are predicted for the city, with strong winds reaching speeds up to 50-70 kmph in several parts. Moreover, cloudy sky with thunder and lightning is likely to follow on Sunday, says the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Friday, the national capital recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 34.8 degrees celsius and 25.8 degrees celsius. Notably, the maximum temperature of Delhi on Friday remained 5.6 notches below the average for this time of the year.

Meanwhile, the air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 204, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

New record for rainfall

Pertinent to note that this month, Delhi has already set a new record for rainfall. As of May 28, the national capital has recorded 186.4 mm of rain, crossing the previous high of 165 mm recorded in May 2008. Although the rain showers have brought significant relief from soaring temperatures, several areas in the city faces issues like traffic congestion and waterlogging, posing challenges for commuters.