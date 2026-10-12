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Delhi-NCR Weather: National Capital receives fresh spell of rain, IMD predicts cloudy skies, check full forecast here

The spell of rain brought cooler conditions across the region, with overcast skies and showers marking a change in the weather. However, the IMD's forecast indicates that maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius during the coming days.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 12, 2026, 07:04 AM IST

Delhi-NCR Weather: National Capital receives fresh spell of rain, IMD predicts cloudy skies, check full forecast here
Visual from India Gate area in the national capital (Image source: ANI)
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The national capital woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning, bringing a change in weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted, "Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstrom likely over Delhi-NCR during the next 2-3 hours."

Cloudy to remain for next days

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies and no rainfall in Delhi over the next six days.

The spell of rain brought cooler conditions across the region, with overcast skies and showers marking a change in the weather. However, the IMD's forecast indicates that maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius during the coming days.

The heavy rainfall also triggered waterlogging in the Jhandewalan Temple area near Karol Bagh in Central New Delhi.

IMD prediction for next seven days

According to the IMD's seven-day forecast issued on Sunday evening, on October 13, the maximum temperature is forecast to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, with the minimum ranging between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. On October 14, the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 33-35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

For October 15, the weather department has forecast a maximum temperature of 31-33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 23-25 degrees Celsius. On October 16, temperatures are expected to range between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius for the maximum and 22 and 24 degrees Celsius for the minimum.

On October 17, the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to range between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies and no rainfall are forecast for all these days.

The IMD said maximum temperatures across Delhi had fallen by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours, with no significant change in minimum temperatures. Minimum temperatures ranged between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures remained between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Traffic alert issued

Meanwhile, the IMD had warned of minor traffic disruptions, an increased chance of vehicle accidents and water accumulation in low-lying areas and on roads for October 11. It advised commuters to check traffic congestion before leaving for their destinations, follow traffic advisories and avoid areas that frequently face waterlogging.

(With ANI inputs)

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