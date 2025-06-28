Light rainfall in several parts of Delhi-NCR, on Saturday, i.e., June 28, brought much-needed respite from soaring temperatures.

Light rainfall in several parts of Delhi-NCR, on Saturday, i.e., June 28, brought much-needed respite from soaring temperatures. As the city received rain showers, visuals from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport showed rain-soaked runways. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in the capital, warning of heavy rainfall over the next two hours.

The weather department has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rain over the weekend, which is likly to bring relief from sweltering heat. The daytime temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees celsius over the weekend.

As per the IMD, "Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning (40-60 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at few places of Delhi ( Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR ( Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Jind, Hansi, Meham, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal (Haryana) Sikandrabad, Nandgaon, Barsana, Agra (U.P.) Nagar, Deeg (Rajasthan)".

"Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning (30-50 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at many places of Delhi ( Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Rajauri Garden, Patel Nagar, Budha Jayanti Park, President House, Rajeev chauk, ITO, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, R K Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar), NCR ( Bahadurgarh) Narwana, Barwala, Hissar, Siwani, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Kosali, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Raya, Mathura, Tundla, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Jajau (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Dholpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours", the post added.