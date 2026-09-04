Delhi-NCR Weather: IMD issues red alert; heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast on September 4-5

West Uttar Pradesh, which covers several NCR areas including Noida and Ghaziabad, is also under a heavy-rain warning for September 4 and 5. The IMD also placed it under an orange warning, according to its nowcast issued around 3:30 pm.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), warning of another spell of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday, September 4.

Delhi-NCR Weather update

According to IMD, moderate to heavy rain, lightning and thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon, with some areas continuing to receive rain into the evening and night. The wet spell is expected to continue on Saturday, September 5, as an active monsoon system and a low-pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh influence weather conditions. Rain intensity is likely to ease from September 6, though light rain or drizzle may continue.

Delhi started Friday under cloudy skies, with unsettled weather expected throughout the day. The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of around 32°C at Safdarjung, along with moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning, particularly during the afternoon.

The downpour is expected to continue into Saturday, with the IMD forecasting another day of heavy rain across the Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi region on September 5. Delhi’s local forecast also indicates moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning at different times during the day.

West Uttar Pradesh, which covers several NCR areas including Noida and Ghaziabad, is also under a heavy-rain warning for September 4 and 5. The IMD also placed it under an orange warning, according to its nowcast issued around 3:30 pm. However, the IMD issued no weather warning for Gurugram in Haryana.

Delhi rains

Meanwhile, Palam recorded 3.4 mm of rain between 11:30 am and 2:30 pm, while Najafgarh received 0.5 mm between 8:30 am and 11:30 am, according to IMD data cited by PTI. Most other weather stations recorded no rain during these periods. So far, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5°C at Palam, 0.1°C above normal. Lodhi Road recorded 27.6°C, while the Ridge and Ayanagar recorded 23.7°C and 27°C, respectively. The maximum temperature was expected to remain around 32°C, with morning humidity at 75%.

Delhi received 354.1 mm of rain from August 1 to August 30, exceeding the monthly normal of 233.1 mm by more than 120 mm- an above-normal August rainfall in 2024, 2025 and 2026, after also doing so in 2012, 2013 and 2020.