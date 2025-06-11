As temperatures continue to rise across the national capital and the adjoining NCR, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh 'red alert' for Delhi, warning of severe heatwave conditions.

As per the forecast by IMD, this red alert will stay in place for Wednesday and Thursday.

According to a bulletin issued at 2 p.m., the MeT department has stated that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at many places across Delhi-NCR. "Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at many places across Delhi-NCR," with temperatures ranging between 44 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius", said the bulletin.

Delhi's temperature crosses 45 degrees celsius

According to a report by news agency PTI, Delhi's Safdarjung substation witnessed a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees celsius while Ayanagar recorded a maximum of 45.5 degrees celsius. Both these temperatures are above normal for this time of the year, says the weather department.

"Delhi-NCR is under red alert today and tomorrow, followed by an orange alert on June 13. Light rain and thunderstorms are possible on the night of June 13 due to a western disturbance, which may bring some relief," Dr Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at IMD told PTI.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are "very likely at many/some places over Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi" from June 11 to 14, says the IMD. In addition, a severe heatwave warning is on for June 11 and 12.