Delhi NCR weather: Heavy rains in parts of national capital, IMD issues yellow alert, predicts light rain till...

Delhi NCR weather update: Delhi NCR witnesses sudden change in weather on Friday afternoon, July 4. Delhi was drenched in heavy rains and the sky was cloudy and with light winds in NCR region.

Delhi NCR weather update: Delhi NCR witnesses sudden change in weather on Friday afternoon, July 4. Delhi was drenched in heavy rains and the sky was cloudy and with light winds in NCR region. Patparganj and Ghazipur are among other parts, experienced heavy rainfalls.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Delhi NCR for July 4 to July 6. IMD has predicted thunderstorms for next few days from July 4 to July 8, with light to moderate rains accompanied by lightning and partly cloudy sky. For the weekend, July 5, IMD predicts partly cloudy sky, with maximum temperatures between 35 to 37°C and minimum from 26 to 28°C. And for July 6, IMD predicts moderate rain and thunderstorms and the temperatures will drop slightly.

Heavy rainfall alert in other states