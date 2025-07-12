Delhi-NCR Weather: Heavy rainfall lashes parts of national capital; check IMD forecast here

Parts of Delhi and the adjoining NCR received heavy rainfall on Saturday evening, i.e., July 12, bringing relief from soaring temperatures.

Parts of Delhi and the adjoining NCR received heavy rainfall on Saturday evening, i.e., July 12, bringing relief from soaring temperatures. Earlier today, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) including—Faridabad, Greater Noida, Noida, Ghaziabad—as well as several areas across south, central, and east Delhi.

Previously, the weatherman had sounded an orange alert for Northeast and Southeast Delhi as well as a yellow alert for other parts of the national capital region. On Wednesday evening, the capital had received heavy rain showers, leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas. Although the rainfall brought much-needed respite from the heat, it also posed a challenge for commuters who struggled to make their way through waterlogged streets and roads.

IMD warning for other states

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast rainfall for other states including—Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha—where a red alert has been issued for thunderstorms and heavy rains at isolated regions.

An orange alert has been issued in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh. Bihar, Odisha, and Gujarat, where Thunderstorms and cloud to ground Lightning with gusty winds (upto 60 kmph) with moderate rainfall are expected at isolated places in these states.