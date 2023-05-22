Delhi-NCR weather forecast: When will Delhiites get respite from heatwave? Check latest IMD update | File Photo

Residents of national capital Delhi and nearby cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad have been reeling under sweltering heat. The maximum temperature forecast for Monday by IMD put the temperature at 43 degrees Celsius with a minimum temperature of around 26 degrees Celsius.

Forecast includes partly cloudy skies with possible isolated heatwave conditions. Strong surface winds at speeds ranging between 25 to 35 kms per hour will blow hot air over the land throughout the day.

Mercury climbed near and over 45 degrees C in some parts of Delhi on Sunday including Najafgarh which recorded the highest 46.3 degrees Celsius, and Pitampura, Rohini, Bawana, Ayanagar, Ridge, and Palam (43.8-45 degrees Celsius).

As per IMD’s local forecast for the week for Delhi, temperatures are expected to come down over the next few days starting Wednesday (May 24). A generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle is expected on Tuesday (May 23) with maximum temperature pegged at 43 degrees Celsius.

Over the next three days (May 24-26), IMD forecasts thunderstorm with rain in Delhi. The maximum temperature is expected to drop to 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday followed by a four degree drop to 36 degrees C on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday and Sunday (May 27-28), IMD predicts rain or thundershowers with maximum temperature of 38-39 degrees Celsius.

(Inputs from IANS)