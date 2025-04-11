For a second day in row, Delhiites witnessed strong, dusty winds hitting the national capital on Friday evening, i.e., April 11.

For a second day in row, Delhiites witnessed strong, dusty winds hitting the national capital on Friday evening, i.e., April 11. Earlier on Wednesday, strong winds and moderate rain in Delhi and adjoining areas brought the much-needed relief from soaring temperatures.

Delhi-NCR regions such as Noida and Ghaziabad also witnessed dust storms, with several areas facing power outages. The weather department, earlier in the day, forcasted thunderstorms and light rain in the national capital and the adjoining regions.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi has settled at 22.8 degrees celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 37 degrees celsius. Moreover, on Monday, the maximum temperature touched 40 degrees celsius for the first time this season.

On Wednesday, the city witnessed its warmest night for this time of the year, with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.9 degrees celsius.