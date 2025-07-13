Delhi-NCR Weather: Delhiites receive fresh spell of rain, check IMD forecast here

Delhi and the adjoining NCR received fresh spell of rain showers on Sunday evening, i.e., July 13, just three days after experiencing water-logging in several regions due to heavy rainfall.

Delhi and the adjoining NCR received fresh spell of rain showers on Sunday evening, i.e., July 13, just three days after experiencing water-logging in several regions due to heavy rainfall. Earlier on Saturday, heavy rains lashed parts of national capital. Although it brought much-needed respite from heat, it also posed a challenge for commuters who struggled to move through water-logged roads of Delhi.

Multiple areas, including Pandit Pant Marg, RK Puram, and Barakhamba Road, witnessed rain on Saturday.

IMD's forecast for Delhi

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in a weather report dated July 12, said although there is no significant rainfall alert for the next 5-6 days but the national capital will see short spells of light rain today and in the coming days. “Partly cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning".

Meanwhile, the weatherman has sounded alert for states including Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat, predicting heavy rainfall on Sunday, i.e., July 13.

Delhi's Air Quality Index

Following heavy rainfall spread over the week, Delhi's air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Sunday, with an AQI reading of 85. Air quality across the National Capital Region also recorded some improvement, with most locations reporting ‘moderate’ AQI levels.

An AQI of 0–50 is categorised as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘moderate’, 201–300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, and 401–500 as ‘severe’, says CPCB guidelines.