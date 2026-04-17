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Delhi-NCR Weather: Delhiites gets relief from scorching heat, light rain brings respite from 40°C temperature; Check full weather forecast

Earlier on Friday, the India Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert for Delhi. The department had forecast thunderstorms accompanied by light rain for the region.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 05:42 PM IST

Delhi-NCR Weather: Delhiites gets relief from scorching heat, light rain brings respite from 40°C temperature; Check full weather forecast
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Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region witnessed light showers on Friday evening, offering residents temporary relief from the daytime heat. The showers were scattered across different localities, with intensity varying from place to place. Motorists and commuters were seen navigating wet roads as the rain continued through the evening hours. The change in weather came after what had largely been a warm and hazy day for the national capital.

Earlier on Friday, the India Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert for Delhi. The department had forecast thunderstorms accompanied by light rain for the region. The alert was part of the IMD’s routine weather monitoring and was released to inform residents and authorities about the possibility of unstable weather conditions. The forecast specifically mentioned the likelihood of thunderstorm activity developing over Delhi during the day.

Visuals from the national capital’s Vikas Marg showed the impact of the evening showers on daily movement. Motorists and commuters were seen travelling as the showers continued. The footage reflected typical scenes of traffic moving slowly on rain-slicked roads, with people using umbrellas and rain covers to protect themselves. The showers did not appear to bring the city to a halt, but they did alter the pace of evening travel for those on the stretch.

Why there is a sudden change in Delhi-NCR weather?

Explaining the prevailing conditions, meteorologists said the haziness and cloud cover are due to an induced cyclonic circulation over western parts of Rajasthan and the neighbouring Pakistan, reported news wire PTI.

The system over the western region has been influencing weather patterns in the northwest plains, including Delhi-NCR. According to the explanation provided, the circulation is responsible for pulling in moisture and contributing to the formation of cloud bands over the capital.

"Dust particles from these areas have travelled towards Delhi-NCR, resulting in a layer of dust haze and a deterioration in air quality," the news wire quoted meteorologists as saying. The movement of dust from the western regions has added to the haziness observed in the city. This layer of suspended particles combined with the cloud cover to create the unusually dull and overcast conditions that were reported through Friday. The deterioration in air quality was attributed directly to this inflow of dust.

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