Delhi-NCR weather: Cold wave intensifies, AQI remains 'poor'; yellow alert issued; check IMD forecast

Rainfall, snowfall, lightning, hailstorms, dense fog and cold wave conditions, driven by a weather pattern and a fresh western disturbance, have been predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department for several parts of the country. In the national capital, IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog at isolated places during morning hours. Minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 6–8 degrees Celsius, with cold and foggy conditions likely to impact visibility, in its All India Weather Forecast Bulletin.

IMD predicts Dense fog till Jan 31, rainfall alert for Feb 1

"Dense fog conditions likely during night/night hours in isolated pockets over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-GilgitBaltistan-Muzaffarabad, Odisha till 30th, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh till 31st; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar during 30th-31st January. Cold waveconditions likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during 28th-31st January."

According to IMD, the skies will remain cloudy on Thursday and Friday, accompanied by light winds. Rain is also expected on February 1st, with strong winds blowing at 30 to 40 km per hour, triggering a drop in temperature and increased cold. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in 15 districts of the state today. These include Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, and several others.



"A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of 30th January 2026 for the subsequent 3 days, triggering rainfall conditions likely over the Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh," IMD said.



Delhi-AQI today

However, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remains in the poor category, with levels above 300 in some areas. As recorded at 5:30 am, the AQI stands at 268 in Delhi. Among other areas, AQI in Alipur – 275, Anand Vihar – 32,5 Ashok Vihar – 311, Bawana – 303, Chandni Chowk – 311 DTU, Delhi – 295, Lodhi Road – 15,8 Mandir Marg – 181, Mundka – 313, Nehru Nagar – 318. ​​Further rainfall is also possible between January 31st and February 2nd due to an active Western Disturbance.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.Meanwhile, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked all Stage III actions across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect on January 22 in view of the improvement in air quality and forecast trends.