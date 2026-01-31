FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR weather: Cold wave intensifies, air quality in 'poor' category, AQI at 271; check IMD forecast

India’s GDP can grow 7.5% with capital efficiency, 30% savings rate: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

Epstein Files Case Update: Justice dept releases over 3 million documents, thousands of videos and images

How may Sunetra Pawar's appointment as Dy CM change Maharashtra's political dynamics?

US President Donald Trump issues statement on Russia-Ukraine peace deal, says 'Very close to getting a settlement'

Gold, silver prices today, January 31, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji's cop drama crushed under Border 2 mania, opens slighthy better than Mardaani 2

Border 2 box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol and his paltan march into 2nd week with full force, earns Rs 320 crore

The Kerala Story 2 teaser: Netizens thrash Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha's 'propoganda movie', slam makers: 'Yeh kya bakwas hai'

CM Rekha Gupta's Delhi Government set to built rehab and reform centre for juveniles in Alipur; what facilities will be provided?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-NCR weather: Cold wave intensifies, air quality in 'poor' category, AQI at 271; check IMD forecast

Delhi-NCR weather: Cold wave intensifies, air quality in 'poor', AQI at 271

India’s GDP can grow 7.5% with capital efficiency, 30% savings rate: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

India’s GDP can grow 7.5% with capital efficiency, 30% savings rate: CEA Anantha

Epstein Files Case Update: Justice dept releases over 3 million documents, thousands of videos and images

Epstein Files Case Update: Justice dept releases over 3 million linked documents

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars

AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR weather: Cold wave intensifies, air quality in 'poor' category, AQI at 271; check IMD forecast

Delhi’s air quality remained in the poor category on Saturday with the AQI around 271, while several areas recorded very poor pollution levels. At the same time, dense to very dense fog reduced visibility at multiple airports across north and central India, affecting travel.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 09:00 AM IST

Delhi-NCR weather: Cold wave intensifies, air quality in 'poor' category, AQI at 271; check IMD forecast
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Air pollution levels across the national capital continued to pose health concerns on Saturday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) staying firmly in the 'poor' category. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the citywide AQI hovering around 271 in the early morning hours, indicating degraded air conditions for residents.

Several parts of Delhi recorded significantly elevated pollution levels, particularly in industrial and densely populated zones. Areas such as Mundka and Wazirpur reported AQI readings crossing 330, placing them in the “very poor” bracket. Dwarka Sector 8, RK Puram, Okhla Phase-2, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh and Ashok Vihar also experienced air quality well above safe limits.

Pollution Levels Vary Across the Capital

Other localities saw slightly lower but still concerning readings. Chandni Chowk and ITO remained in the poor category, while Burari, Bawana, and Narela registered relatively lower AQI values compared to the rest of the city. Alipur also recorded marginally improved conditions, though pollution levels there continued to exceed healthy thresholds.

According to CPCB standards, AQI readings above 200 can cause breathing discomfort for people with respiratory conditions, while prolonged exposure at higher levels may impact the general population. Authorities have repeatedly urged residents to limit outdoor activity and use protective measures when air quality deteriorates.

Fog Disrupts Visibility Across North and Central India

Alongside air pollution concerns, foggy conditions affected visibility at several airports across northern and central India during the early morning hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a mix of very dense, dense, moderate, and shallow fog between 6 am and 6.30 am.

Extremely poor visibility, dropping below 50 metres, was reported at locations including Ambala in Haryana, several cities in Uttar Pradesh such as Agra, Bareilly, Saifai and Hindon, and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. These areas were classified under very dense fog, significantly affecting travel and flight operations.

Mixed Fog Conditions Elsewhere

Cities including Varanasi and Lucknow experienced dense fog with visibility limited to around 50 metres, while Prayagraj reported slightly improved conditions. Moderate fog was observed in parts of eastern India, including Jorhat in Assam and Bagdogra in West Bengal.

Several locations recorded shallow fog, with visibility ranging between 500 and 1,000 metres. Airports in Punjab and Bihar, including Adampur, Bhatinda, Halwara and Gaya, fell into this category.

Weather officials advised commuters and travellers to stay updated on local advisories as winter weather conditions continue to impact air quality and visibility across the region.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-NCR weather: Cold wave intensifies, air quality in 'poor' category, AQI at 271; check IMD forecast
Delhi-NCR weather: Cold wave intensifies, air quality in 'poor', AQI at 271
India’s GDP can grow 7.5% with capital efficiency, 30% savings rate: CEA Anantha Nageswaran
India’s GDP can grow 7.5% with capital efficiency, 30% savings rate: CEA Anantha
Epstein Files Case Update: Justice dept releases over 3 million documents, thousands of videos and images
Epstein Files Case Update: Justice dept releases over 3 million linked documents
How may Sunetra Pawar's appointment as Dy CM change Maharashtra's political dynamics?
How may Sunetra Pawar's appointment as Dy CM change Maharashtra's politics
US President Donald Trump issues statement on Russia-Ukraine peace deal, says 'Very close to getting a settlement'
US President Donald Trump issues statement on Russia-Ukraine peace deal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars
AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights
Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as NCP chief, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as next NCP chief?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement