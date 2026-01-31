Delhi-NCR weather: Cold wave intensifies, air quality in 'poor' category, AQI at 271; check IMD forecast

Delhi’s air quality remained in the poor category on Saturday with the AQI around 271, while several areas recorded very poor pollution levels. At the same time, dense to very dense fog reduced visibility at multiple airports across north and central India, affecting travel.

Air pollution levels across the national capital continued to pose health concerns on Saturday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) staying firmly in the 'poor' category. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the citywide AQI hovering around 271 in the early morning hours, indicating degraded air conditions for residents.

Several parts of Delhi recorded significantly elevated pollution levels, particularly in industrial and densely populated zones. Areas such as Mundka and Wazirpur reported AQI readings crossing 330, placing them in the “very poor” bracket. Dwarka Sector 8, RK Puram, Okhla Phase-2, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh and Ashok Vihar also experienced air quality well above safe limits.

Pollution Levels Vary Across the Capital

Other localities saw slightly lower but still concerning readings. Chandni Chowk and ITO remained in the poor category, while Burari, Bawana, and Narela registered relatively lower AQI values compared to the rest of the city. Alipur also recorded marginally improved conditions, though pollution levels there continued to exceed healthy thresholds.

According to CPCB standards, AQI readings above 200 can cause breathing discomfort for people with respiratory conditions, while prolonged exposure at higher levels may impact the general population. Authorities have repeatedly urged residents to limit outdoor activity and use protective measures when air quality deteriorates.

Fog Disrupts Visibility Across North and Central India

Alongside air pollution concerns, foggy conditions affected visibility at several airports across northern and central India during the early morning hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a mix of very dense, dense, moderate, and shallow fog between 6 am and 6.30 am.

Extremely poor visibility, dropping below 50 metres, was reported at locations including Ambala in Haryana, several cities in Uttar Pradesh such as Agra, Bareilly, Saifai and Hindon, and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. These areas were classified under very dense fog, significantly affecting travel and flight operations.

Mixed Fog Conditions Elsewhere

Cities including Varanasi and Lucknow experienced dense fog with visibility limited to around 50 metres, while Prayagraj reported slightly improved conditions. Moderate fog was observed in parts of eastern India, including Jorhat in Assam and Bagdogra in West Bengal.

Several locations recorded shallow fog, with visibility ranging between 500 and 1,000 metres. Airports in Punjab and Bihar, including Adampur, Bhatinda, Halwara and Gaya, fell into this category.

Weather officials advised commuters and travellers to stay updated on local advisories as winter weather conditions continue to impact air quality and visibility across the region.