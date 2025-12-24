Delhi-NCR wakes up to 'very poor' air quality, AQI reaches...; Govt announces new measures for pollution

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ANI

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 09:49 AM IST

A thick layer of toxic smog engulfed parts of the national capital on Wednesday, with visuals emerging from the ITO area amid worsening air quality. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked all actions under GRAP Stage-IV in Delhi-NCR.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) around the ITO area was recorded at 374, categorised as 'very poor', according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Wednesday.

Similar conditions were observed at India Gate, where Republic Day parade rehearsals continued amid toxic smog. The AQI around India Gate was 354, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to CPCB data.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday approved a series of significant decisions to strengthen the capital's fight against pollution and improve environmental governance, according to a press release.

Announcing the outcomes, Minister for Environment Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that these initiatives would bring "a decisive reduction in sources of air and water pollution, while creating a cleaner, more sustainable urban environment." The Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs. 100 crore for rejuvenating water bodies under the Delhi government. There are approximately 1,000 water bodies in Delhi, out of which 160 fall under the Delhi Government's domain.

Sirsa stated, "The rejuvenation of Delhi's water bodies will play a crucial role in pollution control. The Chief Minister has directed that every possible financial support be extended to complete this work within the year."

Elsewhere in northern India, the weather remained harsh owing to dense fog and cold waves.In Haryana's Ambala, dense fog was witnessed, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert in the district. The minimum temperature is forecast at 11°C.

In Uttar Pradesh, dense fog engulfed Ayodhya as the cold wave intensified in the city. The IMD has forecast a minimum temperature of 11°C and issued a yellow alert.

A dense layer of fog also enveloped Kanpur, where the IMD issued a yellow alert and forecast a minimum temperature of 10°C.Moradabad too woke up to dense fog as a cold wave gripped the city. The IMD has forecast a minimum temperature of 11°C and issued an orange alert.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

