FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Update: Application form link expected today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details here

Maharashtra doctor suicide case: After Landlord’s techie son, Sub-inspector accused of raping doctor arrested

Delhi-NCR wakes up to ‘very poor’ air quality, AQI at 318 as smog blankets national capital

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach reveals batter's retirement plan, makes BIG statement after his fiery ton at Sydney : 'He will retire after...'

Cyclone Montha Update: Odisha on high alert, IMD issues warning for these coasts in Andhra and Tamil Nadu; Check full forecast details

Meet woman, daughter of sub-inspector, who cracked UPSC exam in fifth attempt without any coaching with AIR..., she is from...

Gold, Silver prices today, October 26: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

This 127 mins 'terrifying' crime thriller film will leave you shocked, it's biggest OTT surprise of 2025, beats Asur, Sacred Games, have you seen it?

Chhath Puja Kharna 2025: Heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones

'Not be hard to': Donald Trump issues stern warning to Hamas, says if Israel-Palestine peace deal is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Update: Application form link expected today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details here

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Update: Expected today jeemain.nta.nic.in,

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach reveals batter's retirement plan, makes BIG statement after his fiery ton at Sydney : 'He will retire after...'

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach reveals batter's retirement plan, makes BIG...

Cyclone Montha Update: Odisha on high alert, IMD issues warning for these coasts in Andhra and Tamil Nadu; Check full forecast details

Cyclone Montha Update: Odisha on high alert, IMD issues warning for these coasts

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR wakes up to ‘very poor’ air quality, AQI at 318 as smog blankets national capital

This development follows the central government's Air Quality Early Warning System's prediction that Delhi's AQI will remain in the 'poor' to 'very poor' range over the next six days.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 08:57 AM IST

Delhi-NCR wakes up to ‘very poor’ air quality, AQI at 318 as smog blankets national capital
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital deteriorated on Sunday morning, reaching the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A blanket of smog and haze over parts of Delhi and NCR. Marking a spike in the air quality index (AQI), Delhi recorded an AQI of 318 on Sunday morning as per the Early Warning System.

As per CPCB, AQI in Lodhi Road is recorded at 287 in the 'very poor' category, and at India Gate and the surrounding areas, it was recorded at 325 in the same category. The AQI around Ashram, Maharani Bagh, was also recorded in the 'Very Poor' category, as per the CPCB.

Truck-mounted water sprinklers were deployed on Lodhi Road to tackle the high levels of particulate matter, as air quality in several areas remained largely in the 'very poor' range.

On Saturday morning, AQI was under the "poor" category, with Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) already in effect across Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, as Delhi continues to grapple with deteriorating air quality, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that cloud seeding has become a necessity for the national capital and termed it a pioneering step in addressing the city's persistent environmental crisis.

Speaking to ANI, Rekha Gupta said, "Cloud seeding is a necessity for Delhi and is the first experiment of its kind. We want to try it in Delhi to see if it can help us control this very serious environmental problem."

She added, "So the blessings of the people of Delhi are with the government, and we feel that this will be a successful experiment, and in future, we will be able to overcome these environmental problems."

Meanwhile, on Friday, former AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria cautioned residents about the serious health implications of rising pollution and urged preventive measures to minimise exposure.

"The current high levels of air pollution, indicated by poor AQI, are leading to acute health effects, particularly among individuals with underlying heart or lung conditions, the elderly, and young children. These groups are experiencing increased chest discomfort, breathing difficulty, cough, and worsening of pre-existing conditions like asthma and COPD," Dr Guleria told ANI.

He added, "Even healthy individuals are reporting symptoms such as nasal stuffiness, throat pain, chest tightness, and coughing. The inflammation and narrowing of airways caused by pollutants are contributing to these issues. Additionally, the use of crackers, despite permissions for 'green crackers,' has exacerbated air pollution."

Earlier, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa mentioned that there will be clouds over Delhi from October 28 to 30 and noted that the Delhi government is ready with physical trials and permissions to induce artificial rain on October 29.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and its National Capital Region (NCR) was falling under the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories in several areas even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Chhath Puja 2025: What happens to your body during a 36-hour waterless fast?
Chhath Puja 2025: What happens to your body during a 36-hour waterless fast?
Who is Lakhvinder Kumar? Fugitive gangster of Lawrence Bishnoi gang deported from US, arrested at Delhi airport
Who is Lakhvinder Kumar? Fugitive gangster of Lawrence Bishnoi gang deported...
Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar for defending infidelity: 'She stood up against losers'
Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts as she slams Kajol, Twinkle, KJo for this reason
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan in Alia Bhatt's Alpha? Aditya Chopra’s BIG plans for spy universe after War 2 debacle revealed
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan in Alia Bhatt's Alpha? Here's what Aditya Chopra...
Day after Kurnool tragedy, private bus overturns in Telangana; several people injured
After Kurnool tragedy, bus overturns in Telangana; several injured
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE