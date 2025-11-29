Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic smog as air continues to be 'very poor' at 341 AQI; Check area-wise pollution levels

Delhiites have spent around half of November in a toxic smog in the 'very poor' or 'severe' category, with no end to breathing difficulties following the lifting of curbs under the Graded Action Respect Plan-3 (GRAP 3).

Despite a slight improvement in the air quality, Delhi's air continued to be in the 'very poor' category on Saturday morning, with the national capital region recording an average AQI of 341, according to the air quality early warning system for Delhi. Air quality improved slightly by 28 points on Friday, with an average AQI of 369.

While people still came out for their daily early morning walks, India Gate and Kartavya Path continued to be blanketed in a layer of toxic smog, recording an AQI of 346. Anand Vihar and Dhaula Kuan also had a layer of smog, while vehicles continued to ply on the roads.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Alipur, Anand Vihar, and Aya Nagar recorded AQIs of 319, 354, and 324, respectively, in the 'very poor' category, with PM 2.5 as the predominant pollutant across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Industrial areas in the national capital region had a slightly increased AQI than today's average, with Bawana recording 'very poor' air quality at 364 AQI, Narela recording 387 AQI and Okhla Phase 2 having 340 AQI.Meanwhile, the area of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport) recorded slightly better Air quality, managing to be in the 'poor' category at 295 AQI.

Locals have expressed concern about their health, saying they are experiencing breathing difficulties and eye itching due to deteriorating air quality. Some even expressed concern about volcanic ash that might come from Ethiopia after the volcanic eruption.

"Nothing can be seen around here. Today I didn't wear the mask, thinking I could do it, but as soon as I came out, I felt it: my eyes were getting irritated, so I put the mask back on and got out. It is very difficult to live here," Atul, who came to cycle around the Kartavya Path area, told ANI.

On the government's response to curbing pollution, the cyclist said, "You can see their efforts on social media, but can't see much on the ground."

However, another local, Bhavya Bansal, said he feels the government is working to curb pollution rather than expressing concern over the volcanic eruption.

"Pollution is there, but if we see that the government is also working, we could see the work being done. But it seems that from the volcano which has erupted, its ashes could make (air quality) worse," he told ANI.

Comparing AQI of other cities, Bansal said that he feels he needs to "stretch his breathing more" here in Delhi, as he told ANI, "Compared to other cities I travel to it seems I have to stretch a lot more to breathe properly here. But right now I am not feeling any health issues."

Four days ago, the Commission for Air Quality lifted GRAP 3 measures across Delhi due to the improving air quality, and GRAP 2 measures were implemented across NCR. However, Delhi's air has continued to be in the 'very poor' category.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier on Friday reaffirmed the government's efforts to curb pollution, saying they are regularly monitoring the situation and taking appropriate steps daily.

Speaking to reporters, CM Rekha Gupta said, "The government is monitoring the situation daily and taking appropriate steps regularly to curb pollution. The steps we take today will give results in the future."As for the ash clouds from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi Volcano reaching India, environmentalist Vimlendu Jha had said earlier that it will not "immediately impact" Delhi's AQI.

"The impact of these clouds might be seen in the Himalayas, the Tarai region (a lowland region of flat, alluvial soil that forms a belt along the Nepal-India border) and even parts of China.", he said.

Meanwhile, the problem of air pollution seems to have reached Parliament yet again, with the winter session set to commence on December 1, with the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha demanding a debate on the air pollution crisis in the house.In an X post, Rahul Gandhi questioned the Centre, alleging "no urgency, plan, or accountability" for the air pollution problem.

He wrote, "Every mother I meet tells me the same thing: her child is growing up breathing toxic air. They are exhausted, scared and angry. Modi ji, India's children are choking in front of us. How can you stay silent? Why does your government show no urgency, no plan, no accountability?"

