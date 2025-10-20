FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump’s BIG claim on India Russia oil trade, says, ‘PM Modi…’; threatens India of ‘massive tariffs’ if…

Who is Rajinder Gupta? AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member with assets worth Rs…

Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic air on Diwali morning as AQI hits 'very poor' category

‘May this festial of lights…’: PM Modi extends Diwali wishes, urges Indians to…

Meet woman, who lost her mother at young age, failed to crack UPSC exam in first two attempts, later became IAS officer with AIR...

Kali Puja 2025: Best wishes, greetings, messages to share with friends and family

Happy Diwali 2025: Top 20 Deepavali wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greeting to share with your loved ones

Israel to ‘resume’ ceasefire after conducting retaliatory airstrikes against Hamas, Gaza office accuses it of…

Putin, Zelenskyy to meet for first time since war started? Ukraine president says, 'We need..'

Saudia Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram airport due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Election 2025: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates, fields Kumar Kunal from THIS constituency, it is...

Bihar Election 2025: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates, fields Kumar Kun

Who is Rajinder Gupta? AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member with assets worth Rs…

Rajinder Gupta is AAP’s candidate who is India’s second wealthiest RS member

Meet woman, who lost her mother at young age, failed to crack UPSC exam in first two attempts, later became IAS officer with AIR...

Meet woman, who lost her mother at young age, failed to crack UPSC exam in first

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic air on Diwali morning as AQI hits 'very poor' category

The CPCB's forecast for the coming days paints a grim picture, with the air quality expected to deteriorate further into the "severe" category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 08:51 AM IST

Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic air on Diwali morning as AQI hits 'very poor' category
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The national capital and its surrounding regions woke up to a toxic morning on Diwali, with the air quality index (AQI) worsening to the "very poor" category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an AQI of 335 at 8 am, a stark reminder of the city's struggle with air pollution.

The CPCB's forecast for the coming days paints a grim picture, with the air quality expected to deteriorate further into the "severe" category on Tuesday and Wednesday. This is largely attributed to the bursting of crackers, which causes severe noise pollution and blankets the national capital in smoke.

Supreme Court's green firecracker directive

In a bid to mitigate the pollution, the Supreme Court had permitted the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during Diwali, albeit with certain conditions. The court confined the use of green crackers to specific hours - 6 am to 7 pm and 8 am to 10 pm - on the day before Diwali and on the festival day itself.

Toxic air engulfs Delhi-NCR

The air quality in Delhi-NCR has been deteriorating rapidly, with several areas recording hazardous AQI levels. Anand Vihar, Wazirpur, and Dwarka are among the worst-hit areas, with AQI levels touching severe categories. The situation is equally dire in neighboring cities like Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurugram, which are also grappling with poor air quality.

Health risks and precautions

Doctors have warned that prolonged exposure to such polluted air can aggravate respiratory illnesses, particularly among children and the elderly. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, including wearing masks and limiting outdoor activities, to minimize the health risks associated with air pollution.

Experts attribute the surge in pollution to transport emissions, firecrackers, and stubble burning, compounded by meteorological conditions that trap pollutants. The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predicts that the air quality may worsen on Diwali day, potentially reaching the upper end of the very poor category and shifting to severe on October 21 if cracker emissions rise.

Authorities take measures

Authorities have stepped up inspections to curb the sale of non-certified fireworks and are urging residents to opt for eco-friendly celebrations. The Delhi government has also launched a comprehensive Winter Action Plan for 2025-26, outlining 25 key measures across seven thematic areas to tackle pollution 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
When will India receive 'good news' on tariffs? Commerce minister Piyush Goyal says, 'Have said many times...'
When will India receive 'good news' on tariffs?
Diwali 2025: 7 must-watch theatre, OTT releases, from Thamma to Baaghi 4’ on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video
Diwali 2025: 7 must-watch theatre, OTT releases, from Thamma to Baaghi 4’ on Net
Defence minister Rajnath Singh flags of first batch of BrahMos missiles, says 'Lucknow unit turnover to touch Rs 30000000000...'
Defence minister Rajnath Singh flags of first batch of BrahMos missiles, says...
Louvre museum of Paris, which houses Mona Lisa painting, reports robbery; panic erupts, WATCH video
Louvre museum of Paris, which houses Mona Lisa painting, reports robbery
Nobel Prize: Why Alfred Nobel did not include mathematics in his list of awards
Nobel Prize: Why is there no Nobel for mathematics?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE