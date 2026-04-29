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Delhi-NCR wakes up to rain, thunderstorm brings relief from scorching heat, check full forecast here

After nearly a week of punishing heat that saw the mercury flirt with the 44°C mark, residents of the national capital finally breathed a sigh of relief this morning.

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ANI

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 07:41 AM IST

Delhi-NCR wakes up to rain, thunderstorm brings relief from scorching heat, check full forecast here
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After nearly a week of punishing heat that saw the mercury flirt with the 44°C mark, residents of the national capital finally breathed a sigh of relief this morning.

Rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Wednesday, bringing much-needed relief from a recent spell of rising temperatures.

Rainfall began early in the day, with low-hanging clouds covering the skies across Delhi. The showers helped bring down temperatures and provided relief from the persistent humidity.

A sudden shift in weather patterns brought dark clouds, strong winds, and refreshing rain showers to various parts of the city, including the iconic Kushak Road and the Lutyens' Delhi belt.

The capital has been under a "Yellow Alert" for heatwaves, with temperatures peaking between 42°C and 45°C over the last few days. However, as predicted by the IMD, a western disturbance triggered atmospheric activity that drastically pulled down the temperature within an hour.

The maximum temperature, which was expected to hit 41°C today, is now likely to settle closer to 38°C following the showers.

According to the Regional Weather Forecast Centre (RWFC) in New Delhi, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph was very likely across Delhi and surrounding areas during the morning hours.

"Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur in the entire Delhi and NCR. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar (Rajasthan)."

Further, RWFC stated that light rainfall is very likely to occur at Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Tosham, Bhiwani, Loharu (Haryana), and Shamli.

Strong winds and intermittent rain showers brought a noticeable change in Delhi's weather, offering relief from recent heatwave-like conditions. In Kushak Road showed cloudy skies and wet stretches following the showers.Meanwhile, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) indicated that Delhi's air quality stood at an AQI level of 260, placing it in the "poor" category.

On Tuesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Akhil Srivastava explained regarding a weather alert for the northern, eastern and western regions of India.Srivastava said thunderstorm activity is expected in Punjab and Haryana over the coming days, which may lead to a drop in temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius.

He added that an orange alert for thunderstorms has been issued for Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in northeastern India over the next week.

"In the northern region, a heatwave has been prevailing for the past 15 days. However, due to a western disturbance centred around 66° East longitude, thunderstorm activity is expected in the Western Himalayas and adjoining plains. Alerts have been issued for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for thunderstorms and hailstorms. Punjab and Haryana may witness thunderstorms with wind speeds of up to 60 km/h, leading to a drop in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C over the next three days," Srivastava said.

On heatwave conditions and rainfall in the coming days, he said, "Heatwave conditions are likely in parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Marathwada, but are expected to ease thereafter. Eastern India, including Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha, is under an orange alert for severe thunderstorms, with wind speeds reaching up to 60 km/h and possible hail. Northeastern India is forecast to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next week, with red alerts issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura." 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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