Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi-NCR news: NIA conducts raids at 70 locations linked to Bishnoi, Bawana gangs

The NIA conducted operations against the crime syndicates operating in the nation at more than 70 locations spread across eight states.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

Delhi-NCR news: NIA conducts raids at 70 locations linked to Bishnoi, Bawana gangs
Representational Image

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday was conducting raids across the nation at more than 70 locations belonging to gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Neeraj Bawana and their aides.

The raids were conducted in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh.

The raids started early Tuesday morning and are currently going on.

Lawrence Bishnoi was placed under arrest by the NIA on November 24, 2022, in connection with a case related to a conspiracy hatched by terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers` syndicates to create terror among the public.

His arrest was made when he was lodged in the Bhatinda Jail.

(Also Read: After Joshimath, cracks appeared in 28 houses in Karnaprayag and Badrinath highway)

The case pertains to a conspiracy hatched by the members of a criminal syndicate based in India and abroad, to raise funds, recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi and other parts of the country to execute spectacular heinous crimes, including targeted killings of prominent persons, with an intention to strike terror in the minds of the people of the country.

The case was initially registered at the police station Special Cell, Delhi Police on August 4, 2022, and later on, the probe of the matter was taken over by the NIA.

"We have learnt that the terrorist-gangster-drug smugglers' syndicate led by Bishnoi was involved in many targeted killings and extortion from businessmen, professionals, including doctors.

This created a widespread scare and terror among the public at large. All such criminal acts were not isolated local incidents but part of a deep-rooted conspiracy amongst the terrorists, gangsters, drug smuggling cartels and networks, operating from both within and outside the country," the NIA had earlier said.

(Also Read: Delhi-Chennai Garib Rath Express train receives bomb threat)

The NIA found that most of the conspiracies were hatched from inside the jail by Bishnoi and were executed by an organised network of operatives based in India and abroad. Pertinently, the arrested gangster is involved and wanted in many cases, including the conspiracy to carry out targeted and sensational killings in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi for more than a decade.

Bishnoi along with his brothers Sachin and Anmol Bishnoi and associates, including Goldy Brar, Kala Jathedi, Kala Rana, Bikram Brar and Sampat Nehra were also raising funds to carry out all such terror/criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons and widespread extortions.

Further investigations into the matter are on. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Taaza Khabar: Bhuvan Bam hosts special screening of series for Prajakta Koli, Munawar Faruqui, Zakir Khan
In pics: Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor slay at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's reception
Republic Day 2023: Pulao, momos, sandwiches and many other tricolor dishes to try on January 26
Wedding pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha are out; see here
Palak Tiwari looks sizzling hot in bustier top with leather pants, netizens ask 'thand nahi lagti kya'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 612 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.