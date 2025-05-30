India on Monday recorded 1,009 active COVID-19 cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the government data, Kerala currently has the highest number of active cases of infection at 430.

Covid-19 cases are surging in Uttar Pradesh's Noida with a total of 19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, reports Hindustan. Earlier, there were a total of 24 corona virus-infected patients in the Delhi-NCR region which has increased to 43 including 21 males and 22 females.

Meanwhile, the national capital has recorded over 100 cases of the virus so far. The health department is keeping a close eye on the situation. Previously, it asserted that all infected patients are under home isolation. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Thursday, i.e., May 29, stated that all patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals and that there is no need to panic.

"Nineteen patients are admitted to hospitals, and the remaining are receiving treatment at their homes. But COVID-19 has not reached the point where people need to worry. The government is ready for every situation," said the Chief Minister, as quoted by news agency PTI.

As per official records, there were a total of 104 patients under treatment in Delhi till Monday. Last week, a total of 24 patients were recovered. The Delhi government has, meanwhile, directed hospital and medical institutions to ensure availability of beds, oxygen and medicines.

Covid cases rise in Mumbai

Maharashtra's Mumbai has been recording an average of 11 cases of Covid-19 cases everyday, reports Hindustan Times. On May 28, as per the report, the city recorded 36 new cases, marking a significant surge in infections.

Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded 1,009 active COVID-19 cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the government data, Kerala currently has the highest number of active cases of infection at 430. Other states with notable numbers include - Delhi (104), Maharashtra (209), Gujarat (83) and Karnataka (47).