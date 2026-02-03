Sensex jumps 2500 points, Nifty tops 25800 on India-US trade deal; what's driving market?
Dhurandhar 2 poster: Ranveer Singh to take 'bloody' revenge from Pakistan, declares 'bigadne ka waqt aa gaya hai', teaser will be out on...
Delhi-NCR under dense fog for 2nd consecutive day, IMD issues 'yellow' alert; Airport warns of flight delays
Rohit Shetty firing case: Mumbai police cracks modus operandi, scooter used in attack was sourced from Pune, Shubham Lonkar instructed shooter to...
'Had it come earlier, Dharmendra would...': Hema Malini reacts to late superstar husband being honoured with Padma Vibhushan
How did India 'earned' tariff relief from Donald Trump? US Senator Graham makes big claim
India-US trade deal: Tariff cut from 50% to 18%, what it means for textiles, seafood, auto, chemicals?
PM Modi likely to inaugurate Noida International Airport this month: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi
'Trump-Nirbharta': Congress slams PM Modi, Centre over Inda-US trade deal announcement
Neena Gupta opens up on daughter Masaba Gupta's relationship with Vivian Richards: 'It works well for both of them'
INDIA
According to the IMD, maximum and minimum temperatures in the capital are likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees, respectively. Partly cloudy conditions are expected through the day, but early-morning fog is forecast to persist, a weather official said.
Delhi-NCR was shrouded in a thick blanket of fog on Tuesday morning (February 3), with visibility severely reduced and travel likely to be disrupted. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, warning of continued poor visibility over the next few days. The dense fog, accompanied by a fresh dip in temperatures, prompted Delhi airport to warn travellers about possible flight delays.
According to the IMD, maximum and minimum temperatures in the capital are likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees, respectively. Partly cloudy conditions are expected through the day, but early-morning fog is forecast to persist, a weather official said. The cold spell intensified on Monday, when Delhi recorded its coldest February day in four years.
Passenger Advisory issued at 06:00 hrs.— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 3, 2026
Please click on this link for real-time winter travel updates:https://t.co/1grW9nhXpJ#DelhiAirport #PassengerAdvisory #DELAdvisory pic.twitter.com/zfaOVosoDE
Dense fog blanketed several parts of the city during the early hours, sharply reducing visibility and deepening the chill. Data from the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, showed a maximum temperature of 17.5 degrees, nearly 5 degrees below normal. This was the lowest February maximum since February 3, 2022, when the mercury had dipped to 14.4 degrees. Despite sunshine breaking through later in the day, partly cloudy conditions prevailed across the city, offering little respite from the cold.
Air quality, meanwhile, remained a concern. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 254 as of 7 am, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, according to official data. The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that pollution levels are likely to remain ‘poor’ till Wednesday, before improving to ‘moderate’ levels from Thursday.
=On Monday, the city’s average AQI was recorded at 188, with 21 monitoring stations reporting ‘moderate’ air quality and 16 stations in the ‘poor’ category, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. The CPCB norms state that an AQI between 0–50 is ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.