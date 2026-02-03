FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi-NCR under dense fog for 2nd consecutive day, IMD issues 'yellow' alert; Airport warns of flight delays

According to the IMD, maximum and minimum temperatures in the capital are likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees, respectively. Partly cloudy conditions are expected through the day, but early-morning fog is forecast to persist, a weather official said.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 08:24 AM IST

    Delhi-NCR was shrouded in a thick blanket of fog on Tuesday morning (February 3), with visibility severely reduced and travel likely to be disrupted. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, warning of continued poor visibility over the next few days. The dense fog, accompanied by a fresh dip in temperatures, prompted Delhi airport to warn travellers about possible flight delays.

    Weather forecast

    According to the IMD, maximum and minimum temperatures in the capital are likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees, respectively. Partly cloudy conditions are expected through the day, but early-morning fog is forecast to persist, a weather official said. The cold spell intensified on Monday, when Delhi recorded its coldest February day in four years.

    Cold wave tightens grip

    Dense fog blanketed several parts of the city during the early hours, sharply reducing visibility and deepening the chill. Data from the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, showed a maximum temperature of 17.5 degrees, nearly 5 degrees below normal. This was the lowest February maximum since February 3, 2022, when the mercury had dipped to 14.4 degrees. Despite sunshine breaking through later in the day, partly cloudy conditions prevailed across the city, offering little respite from the cold.

    Air quality remains "poor"

    Air quality, meanwhile, remained a concern. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 254 as of 7 am, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, according to official data. The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that pollution levels are likely to remain ‘poor’ till Wednesday, before improving to ‘moderate’ levels from Thursday.

    =On Monday, the city’s average AQI was recorded at 188, with 21 monitoring stations reporting ‘moderate’ air quality and 16 stations in the ‘poor’ category, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. The CPCB norms state that an AQI between 0–50 is ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

