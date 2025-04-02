Noida is moving forward with plans for a second expressway along River Yamuna after the Noida authority approved the project in a recent board meeting.

India’s roads have improved a lot under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. One major project is the Noida Expressway. After a recent meeting, Noida authorities approved plans for a second expressway along the Yamuna River. According to a report in The Times of India, the new expressway aims to ease congestion on the existing Noida Expressway, which has become overloaded due to rapid urban growth.

The proposed expressway will serve as a bypass between Noida and Greater Noida, with two possible designs under consideration:

1. A ground-level, eight-lane expressway

2. An elevated, six-lane road

The final design will be determined based on feasibility studies and projected transportation demand, particularly with the Noida International Airport set to open later this year.

To oversee the project, Noida is looking to involve the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which would secure adequate funding by designating the expressway as a national highway. If NHAI opts out, authorities in Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway region may form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to execute the project.

Traffic on the Noida Expressway has surged due to expanding residential, commercial, and industrial developments, causing severe congestion, particularly during rush hours. Without intervention, the expressway could face gridlock similar to the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. Traffic volumes are expected to rise further as the region continues to grow, especially with the development of Jewar Airport.

Before construction begins, the Noida government will conduct feasibility assessments and traffic studies to finalize the expressway’s design. Once these studies are complete, a detailed project report will be prepared.

Upon completion, the second expressway will alleviate congestion, enhance connectivity, and support future growth, particularly around Jewar Airport. This new route will streamline travel between Noida and Greater Noida, making transportation faster and more efficient.