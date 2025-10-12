Delhi-NCR Traffic Advisory: THIS key route to remain blocked today due to...; check alternative routes, helpline numbers, and more

Noida residents travelling along FNG Road in Sector 122 on October 12, 2025 should expect traffic diversions due to repair work on the damaged STP line. The repair will occur from 9 am to 5 pm, with vehicles redirected via the Sorakha cut. Emergency vehicles will have unhindered access.

Residents of Noida, especially those planning to travel along FNG Road in Sector 122 today, should be aware of traffic disruptions due to necessary repair work on the damaged STP line (600 mm rising main line). The Noida Authority will be conducting repairs between 9 am and 5 pm today, which will lead to traffic diversions for approximately eight hours.

Details of the Traffic Diversion

The repair work is taking place on the pipeline that runs from Plant 122 to STP 123 along FNG Road. To ensure smooth operations and prevent congestion, the DCP Traffic Dr Praveen Ranjan Singh has announced that vehicles travelling from Phase II or Sorakha towards the Parthala Roundabout will be redirected via the Sorakha cut (a newly constructed U-turn) through the service lane. These measures are being implemented to minimise disruptions to the regular flow of traffic.

Emergency Vehicles to be allowed unhindered access

To ensure that public safety services are not affected by the repair work, authorities have confirmed that emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire brigades, will be granted unimpeded access during the entire duration of the work. This measure is critical to avoid any delays in emergency responses while the repair work is underway.

Public Advisory: Use of alternative routes

The Noida Traffic Police has appealed to the public to avoid the affected area and consider using alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. Those who need to travel in the area are encouraged to plan their commutes ahead of time to account for any potential delays caused by the diversion.

In case of any traffic-related issues or if further information is required, commuters can contact the Noida Traffic Helpline at 9971009001. This helpline will provide real-time updates on traffic conditions and assist with any urgent concerns.

Plan and avoid delays

Residents and commuters in Noida are urged to plan their travel today, considering the ongoing repair work and the resulting traffic diversions. By utilising alternative routes or adjusting travel schedules, one can avoid the traffic congestion expected during the eight-hour repair period.

The authorities have assured that the repair work is essential for the maintenance of infrastructure, and while temporary disruptions are unavoidable, measures have been put in place to keep things running as smoothly as possible.