Delhi-NCR Traffic Advisory: THIS key route to remain blocked today due to...; check alternative routes, helpline numbers, and more

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, more

3 arrested over medical student's gang rape near Bengal hospital in Durgapur; hunt on for 2 more

Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah tries to bat despite injury, leaves field in a wheelchair | Watch

Bihar STET 2025 admit card to be released today, check step-by-step guide to download hall ticket

BIZARRE! In this Indian village, people keep cobras as pets; children grow up playing with them, it is located in..., name is...

Diane Keaton, The Godfather, Annie Hall Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 79

BIG Relief for Commuters: NHAI approves six-laning of Lucknow-Sitapur highway in Uttar Pradesh, proposal sent to Ministry for approval

Viral video: Amid Filmfare Awards, Ajay Devgn explains why he doesn't attend such functions: 'Hum sab ja ke naachte-gaate hai, aur...'

Kiara Advani’s Pregnancy Diet: Actress shares secret behind that radiant glow

Good News for govt employees: This state approves 3% DA hike ahead of Diwali, set to be effective from..., here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, more

Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime

3 arrested over medical student's gang rape near Bengal hospital in Durgapur; hunt on for 2 more

3 arrested over medical student's gang rape near Bengal hospital in Durgapur; hu

Bihar STET 2025 admit card to be released today, check step-by-step guide to download hall ticket

Bihar STET 2025 admit card to be released today, step-by-step guide to download

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR Traffic Advisory: THIS key route to remain blocked today due to...; check alternative routes, helpline numbers, and more

Noida residents travelling along FNG Road in Sector 122 on October 12, 2025 should expect traffic diversions due to repair work on the damaged STP line. The repair will occur from 9 am to 5 pm, with vehicles redirected via the Sorakha cut. Emergency vehicles will have unhindered access.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 09:29 AM IST

Delhi-NCR Traffic Advisory: THIS key route to remain blocked today due to...; check alternative routes, helpline numbers, and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Residents of Noida, especially those planning to travel along FNG Road in Sector 122 today, should be aware of traffic disruptions due to necessary repair work on the damaged STP line (600 mm rising main line). The Noida Authority will be conducting repairs between 9 am and 5 pm today, which will lead to traffic diversions for approximately eight hours.

Details of the Traffic Diversion

The repair work is taking place on the pipeline that runs from Plant 122 to STP 123 along FNG Road. To ensure smooth operations and prevent congestion, the DCP Traffic Dr Praveen Ranjan Singh has announced that vehicles travelling from Phase II or Sorakha towards the Parthala Roundabout will be redirected via the Sorakha cut (a newly constructed U-turn) through the service lane. These measures are being implemented to minimise disruptions to the regular flow of traffic.

Emergency Vehicles to be allowed unhindered access

To ensure that public safety services are not affected by the repair work, authorities have confirmed that emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire brigades, will be granted unimpeded access during the entire duration of the work. This measure is critical to avoid any delays in emergency responses while the repair work is underway.

Public Advisory: Use of alternative routes

The Noida Traffic Police has appealed to the public to avoid the affected area and consider using alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. Those who need to travel in the area are encouraged to plan their commutes ahead of time to account for any potential delays caused by the diversion.

In case of any traffic-related issues or if further information is required, commuters can contact the Noida Traffic Helpline at 9971009001. This helpline will provide real-time updates on traffic conditions and assist with any urgent concerns.

ALSO READBig Diwali 2025 offer: Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung S25 ultra get massive discounts on Flipkart starting at just Rs...

Plan and avoid delays

Residents and commuters in Noida are urged to plan their travel today, considering the ongoing repair work and the resulting traffic diversions. By utilising alternative routes or adjusting travel schedules, one can avoid the traffic congestion expected during the eight-hour repair period.

The authorities have assured that the repair work is essential for the maintenance of infrastructure, and while temporary disruptions are unavoidable, measures have been put in place to keep things running as smoothly as possible.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What Nobel Peace Prize 2025 winner Maria Corina Machado get? Her whopping cash prize would be worth Rs...
What Nobel Peace Prize 2025 winner Maria Corina Machado get? Her whopping cash p
Bobby Deol opens up about Dharmendra 'going overboard' with age, reveals Sholay star is living with Prakash Kaur: 'She’s had a very tough journey'
Bobby Deol reveals Dharmendra is living with Prakash Kaur: 'She’s had a very..'
Karwa Chauth 2025: Check moonrise timings in Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra and Meerut
Karwa Chauth 2025: Check moonrise timings in Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra
Big trouble for Mohsin Naqvi! India pushes ICC to take action against Pakistan minister, seeks his ouster from board of directors
Big trouble for Mohsin Naqvi! India pushes ICC to take action against Pakistan m
'Can never forget that': Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on career's most painful coaching experience
Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on career's most painful coaching experience
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE