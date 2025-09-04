Weather Update: Delhi-NCR braces for heavy rains, IMD warns of thunderstorm in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

The river continues to flow above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. Officials said the all-time high was 208.66 metres.

The India Meteorological Department issued orange and yellow alerts for some areas on Thursday, indicating that further rain is forecast in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR). The capital's Yamuna River has surpassed the 207-meter mark for the fifth time since 1963 as a result of the recent, nonstop rain. Nigambodh Ghat, the busiest and oldest cremation site in Delhi, had to suspend operations on Wednesday due to the overflowing water.

IMD predicts heavy rains, thunderstorm in the capital

Parts of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad are under a yellow alert for light rain and thunderstorms, per the weather department's nowcast forecasts. In the meantime, Gurugram is under an orange alert for considerable rain.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), A 'thunderstorm with rain' has been predicted, followed by 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' on September 5, 'thunderstorm with rain' on September 6, and 'generally cloudy sky' on September 7 and 8.

With a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of approximately 33 degrees Celsius, IMD's weather forecast for the capital called for thunderstorms and rain.

Heavy rainfall was predicted for Haryana and Chandigarh on September 4 in the weather department's advisory.

Delhi Airport issues travel advisory

Apart from airlines, Delhi Airport released a warning that heavy rainfall could affect aircraft operations, while on-ground personnel worked to ensure smooth operations.

Air India also issued an advisory and asked passengers to check flight timings as rains might impact operations. "Rain is likely to affect flight operations to and from Delhi today. We advise you to check your flight status at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before leaving, and allow additional time for your travel to the airport," the airline wrote in a post on X.