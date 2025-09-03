Delhi-NCR to witness continued rains, all schools CLOSED in Noida, Ghaziabad till..., check details here

Due to the weather, all schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, and Chandigarh will be closed on Wednesday. Read here to know more about Delhi-NCR weather update.

Delhi is under a yellow alert for heavy rain on Wednesday, September 3, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), after significant waterlogging across the city from Tuesday's downpours. The Yamuna River overflowed, leading to flooding in several low-lying areas and causing water to enter homes in Delhi.

Due to the weather, all schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, and Chandigarh will be closed on Wednesday, September 3. This decision aims to protect students and staff amid the heavy rainfall, which has brought Delhi's seasonal rainfall total above 1,000 mm.

Temperature in Delhi-NCR

Light rain showers can be expected two to three times a day, with moderate rain possible in some areas. If you're in Noida, Ghaziabad, or Gurgaon, it's advisable to carry an umbrella or raincoat. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be approximately 22 degrees Celsius. Gentle and cool breezes blowing at 10-15 km/h will make the weather even more pleasant. The weather department has warned of possible thunderstorms and showers in some areas, so be cautious of waterlogging and traffic congestion on roads.

IMD predicts cloudy sky till September 6

Over the next few days, the weather department predicts a light dose of rain, with the India Meteorological Department estimating that Delhi-NCR will experience cloudy skies and light rain from September 4 to 6. Some areas may experience drizzle, but heavy rain is unlikely. Temperatures will range between 30-34 degrees Celsius, providing relief from the heat.

According to IMD scientist Dr. R.K. Jenamani, a new low-pressure system is moving towards southern Rajasthan and Gujarat, which will result in light rain in Delhi. Before departing, the monsoon will likely drench Delhi-NCR thoroughly. This year, the monsoon has broken a 15-year record in Delhi-NCR, with August recording 48% more rainfall than usual, and September is following suit.

Although the IMD predicts the monsoon may begin to withdraw around September 17, it will likely bring significant rain before departing. For the next 12-13 days, intermittent rain can be expected due to the low-pressure system, affecting Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurgaon.

Himachal Pradesh weather update

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life across Himachal Pradesh, throwing daily activities into disarray. The downpour forced the suspension of rail services, while six national highways and over 1,300 roads were closed to traffic. Authorities also announced the closure of schools as a precautionary measure amid the adverse weather conditions.

Parts of Uttarakhand under orange alert

The weather deaprtment has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in several districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar. According to the forecast, these regions are likely to witness intense to very heavy showers.