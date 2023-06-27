Delhi to have world’s 2nd largest park, construction to cost Rs 450 crores, know facilities

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 11:17 PM IST
Asia’s first-largest park and the world’s second-largest park is being constructed in India’s national capital Delhi’s Badarpur. The park has been named Eco Park. The Central Government is building the park, and it will be inaugurated just before the Lok Sabha elections in December 2023.
This park’s overall area is stretched across 885 acres of land, and its construction would cost around 450 crores.
The largest park in Asia is being built to protect the ecology of the Delhi metropolis. Before, NTPC owned this site, and its power plant's waste was dumped there. Due to rising pollution, the NTPC facility was shut down in 2018. A world-class eco-park is now being constructed with the goal of turning this waste disposal area into a green space. Here's everything you need to know from the facilities provided here to the employment generation.
- This park has an 885-acre total size, and 76000 trees are being planted there to make it more environmentally friendly.
- A variety of vines and flower plants, totalling over 3 lakh, are being planted.
- On 65 acres of land, permission has been granted to plant 35000 trees as part of the Complaint Central Plantation.
- As part of the Delhi-Mumbai project, NHAI has also been given permission to plant 10,000 trees over a 25-acre area.
- This park is also developing four water bodies where voters will be able to cast ballots. These bodies of water will cover a 50-acre area.
- The park will also have a lot of other attractions for visitors, such as a Kids Play Zone, Reflective Flowers, Lotus Plaza Hot, and an Observation Mount.
- Golf carts will be used for park roaming without polluting the environment.
- The park will have 1050 kilowatts of solar energy, making electricity available for usage there.
- Recycled water from NTPC will be used for irrigation in the park.
- The locals will benefit from it in the form of employment. This park will be opened, and the residents of the surrounding areas will be able to obtain employment.