Delhi to have world’s 2nd largest park, construction to cost Rs 450 crores, know facilities

Representational Image

Asia’s first-largest park and the world’s second-largest park is being constructed in India’s national capital Delhi’s Badarpur. The park has been named Eco Park. The Central Government is building the park, and it will be inaugurated just before the Lok Sabha elections in December 2023.

This park’s overall area is stretched across 885 acres of land, and its construction would cost around 450 crores.

The largest park in Asia is being built to protect the ecology of the Delhi metropolis. Before, NTPC owned this site, and its power plant's waste was dumped there. Due to rising pollution, the NTPC facility was shut down in 2018. A world-class eco-park is now being constructed with the goal of turning this waste disposal area into a green space. Here's everything you need to know from the facilities provided here to the employment generation.