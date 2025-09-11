Delhi-NCR to get transport boost as Namo Bharat RRTS, Pink Line extension expected to open on...

The projects likely to be unveiled include the 12.3 km Majlis Park-Maujpur metro corridor (Pink Line extension) and the 82 km Namo Bharat RRTS corridor (Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut).

The Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line extension are two major projects in Delhi-NCR scheduled to commence operations on 17 September, which also happens to be PM Modi’s birthday, as a part of an infrastructural boost for transport. These are the 12.3-kilometer Majlis Park-Maujpur Metro corridor, which is an extension of the Pink Line, and the 82-kilometer Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, which connects Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut.

According to The Times of India, these projects are important for Delhi as well as the National Capital Region (NCR) as a whole since they will enable lakhs of commuters to travel more quickly, smoothly, and integratedly each day.

Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS)

One of the main projects, the Namo Bharat corridor, aims to quickly connect Delhi with its satellite cities. A 55-kilometer segment, with 11 stations from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South, is already operational out of the 82-kilometer total.

Last month, trial runs were successfully finished, and the remaining stretch has also been fully prepped. When the full corridor opens, the frequency will increase to one train every ten minutes, which will be significantly more convenient than the current 15-minute train schedule.

There will be a reduction in journey time. For example, it will only take 58 minutes to travel from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut. Compared to the current Meerut South station, which is situated on the city's edge, the final station at Modipuram, which is inside Meerut city, will improve the connection significantly.

Delhi Metro’s Pink Line extension

Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar are the two stations in Delhi that are now in service out of the three. According to the TOI article, the existence of the metro station (Pink Line), the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, the Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT, and city bus services will make the third station, Sarai Kale Khan, a significant transportation hub.

In addition, the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor's launch will mark yet another significant milestone for the Delhi Metro. Under the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Phase IV extension, this will be the first line.

After the new corridor with eight stations is put into service, the Pink route, which is now the longest route in the network, spanning over 59 kilometers from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, will form a full ring.

The double-decker segment and the bridge over the Yamuna, the corridor's two attractions, are both completed. Northeast Delhi's landscape will be changed by the construction of Delhi's first double-decker viaduct, which will run 1.4 kilometers between Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar. Vehicles will be on the lower deck, and the metro will move on the upper deck.

Second, the recently built bridge connecting Soorghat and Sonia Vihar stations would mark the seventh time the Metro crosses the Yamuna River. On the 22-kilometer Yamuna section between Wazirabad barrage and Okhla barrage, there are 25 bridges, including this one.

Eight stations-Burari, Jharoda Majra, Jagatpur Village, Soorghat, Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, and Yamuna Vihar-will not be underground in the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor.

These two projects are but a portion of Delhi Metro's broader Phase IV development, which already includes three priority lines being built: Majlis Park-Maujpur, Aerocity-Tughlaqabad (the new Golden Line), and RK Ashram Marg-Janakpuri West (an extension of the Magenta Line). Three further corridors-Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block, Inderlok-Indraprastha, and Rithala-Narela-Kundli authorised last year. Currently, DMRC is constructing approximately 112 kilometers of new metro lines within the nation's capital.

The first Phase IV stretch from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension opened to traffic on January 5 of this year.