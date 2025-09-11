Delhi-NCR to get transport boost as Namo Bharat RRTS, Pink Line extension expected to open on...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

9/11: What happened 24 years ago in world's biggest terrorist attack in New York? Pakistan exposed as...

Bollywood’s Beauty Secret Revealed: Oil pulling loved by Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor and others for its health, glow benefits

Bigg Boss 19: OG host Arshad Warsi talks about returning to show after 19 years, replacing Salman Khan in Weekend Ka Vaar, calls it...

From Vikrant Massey to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood actors who won National Awards for portraying real-life characters

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Mauritian PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi, says, 'both nations are family-like'-10 key takeways

Powering the Battlefield: Minerals fueling India's military

Maqbool to Haider, Angoor: 8 Bollywood movies based on Shakespeare’s plays

After President Trump calls PM Modi friend, Piyush Goyal gives BIG update on US-India trade talks: 'First part of agreement...'

Asia Cup Winners by Year: Complete list of champions from 1984 to 2023

Shriya Saran Birthday: From Rs 80 crore net worth to lavish Mumbai house, luxury cars collection, know how much actress charges for per film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
9/11: What happened 24 years ago in world's biggest terrorist attack in New York? Pakistan exposed as...

9/11:What happened 24 years ago in world's biggest terrorist attack in New York?

Bollywood’s Beauty Secret Revealed: Oil pulling loved by Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor and others for its health, glow benefits

Bollywood’s Beauty Secret Revealed: Oil pulling loved by Shilpa Shetty, Kareena

Bigg Boss 19: OG host Arshad Warsi talks about returning to show after 19 years, replacing Salman Khan in Weekend Ka Vaar, calls it...

Bigg Boss 19: OG host Arshad Warsi talks about returning to show after 19 years

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR to get transport boost as Namo Bharat RRTS, Pink Line extension expected to open on...

The projects likely to be unveiled include the 12.3 km Majlis Park-Maujpur metro corridor (Pink Line extension) and the 82 km Namo Bharat RRTS corridor (Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut).

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 12:55 PM IST

Delhi-NCR to get transport boost as Namo Bharat RRTS, Pink Line extension expected to open on...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line extension are two major projects in Delhi-NCR scheduled to commence operations on 17 September, which also happens to be PM Modi’s birthday, as a part of an infrastructural boost for transport. These are the 12.3-kilometer Majlis Park-Maujpur Metro corridor, which is an extension of the Pink Line, and the 82-kilometer Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, which connects Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut.

According to The Times of India, these projects are important for Delhi as well as the National Capital Region (NCR) as a whole since they will enable lakhs of commuters to travel more quickly, smoothly, and integratedly each day.

Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS)

One of the main projects, the Namo Bharat corridor, aims to quickly connect Delhi with its satellite cities. A 55-kilometer segment, with 11 stations from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South, is already operational out of the 82-kilometer total.

Last month, trial runs were successfully finished, and the remaining stretch has also been fully prepped. When the full corridor opens, the frequency will increase to one train every ten minutes, which will be significantly more convenient than the current 15-minute train schedule.

There will be a reduction in journey time. For example, it will only take 58 minutes to travel from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut. Compared to the current Meerut South station, which is situated on the city's edge, the final station at Modipuram, which is inside Meerut city, will improve the connection significantly.

Delhi Metro’s Pink Line extension

Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar are the two stations in Delhi that are now in service out of the three. According to the TOI article, the existence of the metro station (Pink Line), the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, the Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT, and city bus services will make the third station, Sarai Kale Khan, a significant transportation hub.

In addition, the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor's launch will mark yet another significant milestone for the Delhi Metro. Under the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Phase IV extension, this will be the first line.

After the new corridor with eight stations is put into service, the Pink route, which is now the longest route in the network, spanning over 59 kilometers from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, will form a full ring.

The double-decker segment and the bridge over the Yamuna, the corridor's two attractions, are both completed. Northeast Delhi's landscape will be changed by the construction of Delhi's first double-decker viaduct, which will run 1.4 kilometers between Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar.  Vehicles will be on the lower deck, and the metro will move on the upper deck.

Second, the recently built bridge connecting Soorghat and Sonia Vihar stations would mark the seventh time the Metro crosses the Yamuna River. On the 22-kilometer Yamuna section between Wazirabad barrage and Okhla barrage, there are 25 bridges, including this one.

Eight stations-Burari, Jharoda Majra, Jagatpur Village, Soorghat, Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, and Yamuna Vihar-will not be underground in the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor.

These two projects are but a portion of Delhi Metro's broader Phase IV development, which already includes three priority lines being built: Majlis Park-Maujpur, Aerocity-Tughlaqabad (the new Golden Line), and RK Ashram Marg-Janakpuri West (an extension of the Magenta Line). Three further corridors-Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block, Inderlok-Indraprastha, and Rithala-Narela-Kundli authorised last year. Currently, DMRC is constructing approximately 112 kilometers of new metro lines within the nation's capital.

The first Phase IV stretch from Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension opened to traffic on January 5 of this year.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nepal Protest: Is US behind political turmoil? Donald Trump's game plan exposed? How does closeness to China irk Washington?
Nepal Protest: Is US behind political turmoil? Donald Trump's game plan exposed?
Vice President Election Results 2025 highlights: NDA-backed CP Radhakrishnan elected as 15th Vice President
Vice President Election Results 2025 highlights: CP Radhakrishnan elected as VP
Maqbool to Haider, Angoor: 8 Bollywood movies based on Shakespeare’s plays
Maqbool to Haider, Angoor: 8 Bollywood movies based on Shakespeare’s plays
Karnataka: Pro-Pakistan slogans raised at Eid-ul-Milad procession in Shivamogga
Karnataka: Pro-Pakistan slogans raised at Eid-ul-Milad procession in Shivamogga
'Was totally paralysed in one leg': Shreyas Iyer opens up on career-threatening injury, BCCI contract snub
Shreyas Iyer opens up on career-threatening injury, BCCI contract snub
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE