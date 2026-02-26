FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi NCR to get new Namo Bharat rapid rail corridor connecting Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram, check details

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 07:12 AM IST

The Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) is set to witness a significant transformation with the development of eight Namo Bharat corridors, which are expected to revolutionize the region's transportation network. The proposed corridors will connect major cities like Noida, Faridabad, and Gurugram, making it easier for commuters to travel across the region.

Connecting key cities

The Namo Bharat corridors will provide seamless connectivity to key cities in the NCR, including Noida, Faridabad, and Gurugram. The corridors will be equipped with rapid rail services, reducing travel time and increasing accessibility. The government has proposed to connect these cities through an orbital connectivity project, which will link over 10 cities in the NCR.

The Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor is already operational, providing a glimpse of the region's future transportation network. The corridor has reduced travel time between Delhi and Meerut, making it a popular mode of transportation for commuters. The success of this corridor has paved the way for the development of other Namo Bharat corridors in the region.

New corridors on the horizon

One of the proposed corridors is the Delhi-Gurugram-Saray Kale Khan-Alwar corridor, which will connect the capital city to Gurugram and Alwar. The corridor will pass through key locations like IFFCO Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and Khedki Daula, providing easy access to commuters. The construction work on this corridor has already begun, with pillars and elevated viaducts being built in Gurugram.

Gajipur-Noida-Jewar airport corridor

Another proposed corridor is the Gajipur-Noida-Jewar Airport corridor, which will provide direct connectivity to the upcoming Jewar Airport. The corridor has received approval and is expected to be 72 kilometers long. It will connect Gajipur to Greater Noida and Jewar Airport, making it easier for passengers to access the airport.

The Delhi-Panipat-Karnal corridor is also part of the NCRTC's priority list, aiming to provide high-speed connectivity to key cities in the NCR. The corridor will connect Delhi to Panipat and Karnal, promoting economic growth and development in the region.

Government's vision

The government's vision is to complete these corridors by 2030, providing efficient and reliable transportation to commuters. The development of these corridors will not only boost the region's economy but also improve the overall quality of life for residents. With the Jewar Airport set to open in March 2026, the government is working to ensure that the corridors are completed on time, providing seamless connectivity to the airport.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
