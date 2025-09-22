Delhi NCR to get another expressway, to connect Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Jewar Airport; check details

Donald Trump's H-1B visa fee hike: Professionals in THIS field may be exempt from new order
The proposed expressway recently received backing from Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Noida news: The Centre has approved a new 30-km-long expressway in a major step towards improving road connectivity in Delhi-NCR. The proposed expressway will connect Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and the upcoming Jewar International Airport, as per a News18 report. The proposal was first put forward by Gautam Buddha Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma and recently received backing from Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.
The new road will run parallel to the existing Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, tracing the Yamuna River’s path. It will link the current Pushta Road with both the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway. The expressway received in-principle clearance from the Noida Authority in March 2025 to decongest the heavily burdened Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.
The 25-km-long Noida-Greater Noida Expressway currently handles an estimated 5 lakh vehicles daily. Around two lakh of these enter via the DND Flyway, while another lakh come in from Chilla Border and Kalindi Kunj. Additional traffic enters from core Noida sectors such as 15, 16, 18, and 37. Once completed, the expressway will help in decongesting the burdened and overcrowded Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.
The new expressway will serve as a strategic bypass that will allow vehicles from Delhi to reach Jewar Airport directly without having to navigate the busy Noida Expressway, BJP MP Mahesh Sharma said. "To fully leverage Jewar Airport’s potential, building a direct and efficient road link is not just necessary, it’s urgent," Sharma said.
