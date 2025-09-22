Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump's H-1B visa fee hike: Professionals in THIS field may be exempt from new order

Pakistan’s desperate move, PM Shehbaz Sharif urges ministries to work harder for CPEC 2 project, calls it last opportunity from China

DNA TV Show: After tariff, now visa 'war' begins between Trump and Xi

BIG SHOCK to Jacqueline Fernandez, Kick actress fails to get relief from Supreme Court in money laundering case

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2: Bhumi Pednekar, Tabu react to actress' removal from Prabhas-starrer, 5-hour shift, double-salary demands

SHOCKING! 13-year-old Afghani boy sneaks into flight’s landing gear, travels from Kabul to Delhi, he revealed...

Delhi NCR to get another expressway, to connect Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Jewar Airport; check details

Hurricane Gabrielle: Storm intensifies into a Category 3 hurricane; analysts express concerns

Rishabh Pant to miss 2-match Test series against West Indies in October? Here's what we know so far

Marco actor Unni Mukundan in trouble a day after confirming to star in PM Narendra Modi biopic, court summons him in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump's H-1B visa fee hike: Professionals in THIS field may be exempt from new order

Trump's H-1B visa fee hike: Professionals in THIS field may be exempt

Pakistan’s desperate move, PM Shehbaz Sharif urges ministries to work harder for CPEC 2 project, calls it last opportunity from China

Pakistan’s desperate move, PM Shehbaz Sharif urges ministries to work harder for

DNA TV Show: After tariff, now visa 'war' begins between Trump and Xi

DNA TV Show: After tariff, now visa 'war' begins between Trump and Xi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi NCR to get another expressway, to connect Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Jewar Airport; check details

The proposed expressway recently received backing from Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 10:59 PM IST

Delhi NCR to get another expressway, to connect Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Jewar Airport; check details
Representational image
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Noida news: The Centre has approved a new 30-km-long expressway in a major step towards improving road connectivity in Delhi-NCR. The proposed expressway will connect Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and the upcoming Jewar International Airport, as per a News18 report. The proposal was first put forward by Gautam Buddha Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma and recently received backing from Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

New expressway route

The new road will run parallel to the existing Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, tracing the Yamuna River’s path. It will link the current Pushta Road with both the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway. The expressway received in-principle clearance from the Noida Authority in March 2025 to decongest the heavily burdened Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

The 25-km-long Noida-Greater Noida Expressway currently handles an estimated 5 lakh vehicles daily. Around two lakh of these enter via the DND Flyway, while another lakh come in from Chilla Border and Kalindi Kunj. Additional traffic enters from core Noida sectors such as 15, 16, 18, and 37. Once completed, the expressway will help in decongesting the burdened and overcrowded Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

What Mahesh Sharma said

The new expressway will serve as a strategic bypass that will allow vehicles from Delhi to reach Jewar Airport directly without having to navigate the busy Noida Expressway, BJP MP Mahesh Sharma said. "To fully leverage Jewar Airport’s potential, building a direct and efficient road link is not just necessary, it’s urgent," Sharma said.

READ | Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: SSC releases notification for 7565 posts; check eligibility, direct LINK to apply here

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Mithun Manhas? Frontrunner for BCCI President's post, who outshines Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh in the race
Who is Mithun Manhas? Frontrunner for BCCI President's post, who outshines Soura
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Amid tense atmosphere, Fakhar Zaman stops to sign autographs for Indian fans; pic goes viral
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Amid tense atmosphere, Fakhar Zaman stops to sign aut
Shardiya Navratri 2025: 7 must-visit places to experience magic of Ramlila in Delhi-NCR
Navratri 2025: 7 must-visit places to experience magic of Ramlila in Delhi-NCR
October 2025 Festivals Calendar: Key dates for Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath puja, Bhai dooj and other festivals
October 2025 Festivals Calendar: Key dates for Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, more
Aamir Khan will work with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan only if this condition is met: 'I think we three are...'
Aamir Khan will work with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan only if...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE