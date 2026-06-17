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Delhi-NCR to get 4 ‘Namo’ cities worth Rs 5000 crore in next five years, details here

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Delhi-NCR to get 4 ‘Namo’ cities worth Rs 5000 crore in next five years, details here

These calls were made at the NCR Planning Board meeting led by Lal. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, UP Urban Development Minister A K Sharma, and Rajasthan UD Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra were present.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 01:01 PM IST

Delhi-NCR to get 4 ‘Namo’ cities worth Rs 5000 crore in next five years, details here
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Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal announced on Tuesday that four greenfield "Namo Cities" will be developed across NCR, with one each in Delhi, Haryana, UP and Rajasthan. The Centre will provide Rs 5,000 crore in assistance over five years. He also said NCR’s existing 55,083 sq km area won’t change, and all districts currently in NCR will remain.

These calls were made at the NCR Planning Board meeting led by Lal. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, UP Urban Development Minister A K Sharma, and Rajasthan UD Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra were present. The Regional Plan 2041 was discussed.

What Manohar Lal said on developing new 'Namo' cities?

During an interaction with reporters after the board meeting, Lal said the new cities to be called "Namo Nodes" will be developed under the Regional Plan. He added each state will submit three proposals and one of them will be selected through a challenge. A city node refers to a designated urban centre connected to other cities through transport networks and has physical and social infrastructure to support housing, commercial activities, employment, healthcare and education.

According to a report by TOI, the strategy is to develop new cities while keeping NCR’s area intact. People aware of the talks said the proposed cities would have high-speed road or rapid rail links. On Delhi’s role, Lal said there are large empty land parcels on the outskirts that could host a sub-city.

UP minister Sharma said Noida, Dadri, Jewar and Bulandshahr have been proposed as possible sites for a greenfield city. Rajasthan’s Kharra added that his state would send its proposals shortly.

The push for new cities comes as NCR’s population is projected to double to 15 crore in the next 15 years, with urban population reaching around 67% by 2041.

Next NCRPB meet in December to approve regional Plan 2041

According to the Union minister, all aspects of the Regional Plan were discussed by the states, with a follow-up meeting scheduled in two months to formally declare it. The Haryana CM separately said the board will meet next in December in Gurgaon to approve the Regional Plan.

The NCRPB also decided to divide NCR into four zones — Delhi, Central NCR (from Delhi’s borders to 5 km beyond the Eastern and Western Expressways), a highway corridor zone, and a transit-oriented development zone. Officials said Central NCR will act as the “golden ring of opportunity” to boost urban development.

Addressing the decision not to reduce NCR’s area — after Haryana earlier sought to exclude Karnal, Jind, Panipat, Mahendragarh and Bhiwani — Lal said it was decided after deliberation that there would be no change to the current area. He noted the reduction demand came from worries over environmental issues, like recurring curbs during congestion and when GRAP is imposed.

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