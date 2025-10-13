Delhi-NCR: These popular shopping malls in Delhi are on verge of closure due to…., here’s what we know so far

Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is...
INDIA
For the first time in the national capital, the shopping hubs that draw tourists, luxury shoppers and even celebrities are facing an extraordinary crisis, prompting the authorities to ponder over a temporary shutdown.
Three of South Delhi’s most famous and high-profile shopping destinations - DLF Promenade, DLF Emporio and Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj - are on the verge of closure as they face a severe water crisis. For the first time in the national capital, the shopping hubs that draw tourists, luxury shoppers and even celebrities are facing an extraordinary crisis, prompting the authorities to ponder over a temporary shutdown.
The management of the three shopping malls have confirmed that most of their operations are affected due to the poor water supply from the Delhi Jal Board. The situation has deteriorated so sharply that around 70 percent of toilets in these malls have been shut, and restaurants are struggling to carry out basic operations.
"We don’t even have enough water for cleaning or maintaining sanitation. Under these conditions, it’s becoming impossible to serve customers properly," said a restaurant operator inside one of the malls, as quoted by India Today.
Amidst the crisis, mall authorities have issued a clear warning, if the water supply isn’t restored within the next 2-3 days, they’ll be left with no option but to close the operations. If it comes down to closure, it will not only affect the shoppers, but also thousands of jobs and multiple businesses.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Jal Board is yet to provide clarity on when will the water supply to the malls be restored.