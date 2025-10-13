Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is...

'Chaos, terror and ruin have been defeated': Donald Trump declares end of Gaza war

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan stuns in recycled vintage Manish Malhotra saree for pre-Diwali bash

A homecoming like never before: Parents of 23-year-old hostage, freed by Hamas, cry uncontrollably as they hug him, WATCH

Delhi-NCR: These popular shopping malls in Delhi are on verge of closure due to…., here’s what we know so far

China expands military operations along India border, deploys GJ-11 Stealth Drones at..., satellite images show...

'You know it was out, but...': Jasprit Bumrah's jibe at on-field umpire caught on stump mic

What is IRCTC Scam? Why are Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav charged ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections?

After Nepal, Gen Z protests rock this country as president flees; here's what happened

Diwali 2025: Festive fashion inspiration from Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is...

Why are billionaires leaving UK? THIS billionaire shifts to UAE due to..., he is

'Chaos, terror and ruin have been defeated': Donald Trump declares end of Gaza war

'Chaos, terror and ruin have been defeated': Donald Trump declares end

Delhi-NCR: These popular shopping malls in Delhi are on verge of closure due to…., here’s what we know so far

Delhi-NCR: These popular shopping malls in Delhi are on verge of closure due to…

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi-NCR: These popular shopping malls in Delhi are on verge of closure due to…., here’s what we know so far

For the first time in the national capital, the shopping hubs that draw tourists, luxury shoppers and even celebrities are facing an extraordinary crisis, prompting the authorities to ponder over a temporary shutdown.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 08:32 PM IST

Delhi-NCR: These popular shopping malls in Delhi are on verge of closure due to…., here’s what we know so far
Representative Image (iStock)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Three of South Delhi’s most famous and high-profile shopping destinations - DLF Promenade, DLF Emporio and Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj - are on the verge of closure as they face a severe water crisis. For the first time in the national capital, the shopping hubs that draw tourists, luxury shoppers and even celebrities are facing an extraordinary crisis, prompting the authorities to ponder over a temporary shutdown.

The management of the three shopping malls have confirmed that most of their operations are affected due to the poor water supply from the Delhi Jal Board. The situation has deteriorated so sharply that around 70 percent of toilets in these malls have been shut, and restaurants are struggling to carry out basic operations. 

"We don’t even have enough water for cleaning or maintaining sanitation. Under these conditions, it’s becoming impossible to serve customers properly," said a restaurant operator inside one of the malls, as quoted by India Today. 

Amidst the crisis, mall authorities have issued a clear warning, if the water supply isn’t restored within the next 2-3 days, they’ll be left with no option but to close the operations. If it comes down to closure, it will not only affect the shoppers, but also thousands of jobs and multiple businesses. 

Meanwhile, the Delhi Jal Board is yet to provide clarity on when will the water supply to the malls be restored.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'You know it was out, but...': Jasprit Bumrah's jibe at on-field umpire caught on stump mic
'You know it was out, but...': Jasprit Bumrah's jibe at umpire caught on mic
'Chaos, terror and ruin have been defeated': Donald Trump declares end of Gaza war
'Chaos, terror and ruin have been defeated': Donald Trump declares end
BIG update in Karur stampede: Supreme Court transfers case to CBI; retired SC judge to monitor probe
BIG update in Karur stampede: Supreme Court transfers case to CBI; retired SC
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Pakistan, second in a week
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Pakistan, second in a week
Urvashi Rautela’s Favourite Pahadi Dishes: She loves to eat Uttarakhand’s traditional cuisine from aloo ke gutke to mandua roti
Urvashi Rautela’s Favourite Pahadi Dishes: She loves to eat Uttarakhand’s tradit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE