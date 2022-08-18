Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi-NCR suffers from double whammy of COVID and flu, 80 per cent households hit by viral fever

On Thursday, the national capital recorded 1,964 fresh COVID-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 9.42 per cent, while eight more people died.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 11:37 PM IST

Delhi-NCR suffers from double whammy of COVID and flu, 80 per cent households hit by viral fever
Representational Image

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi-NCR region is also suffering from an alarming bout of viral fever, with eight out of 10 households showing symptoms in the last 30 days, according to a survey conducted by an online platform. 

The survey received over 11,000 responses from residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad. Sixty-three per cent of the respondents were men and 37 per cent were women.

According to the study by LocalCircles, 54 per cent of the respondents said they had at least two members in their family who had one or more symptoms of viral fever such as fever, runny nose, cough, headache, bodyache, among others, in the last 30 days.

Twenty-three per cent of the respondents said they had four or more members in their family who had these symptoms.

Compared to these figures, just 42 per cent of the households had one or more individuals who had symptoms of viral fever during the corresponding time last year. Coronavirus is likely to have led to the surge this year.

The online platform also reported that in most cases, people have been opting for home kits to test if they have Covid or viral fever.

Delhi has reported a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last two to three weeks.

Experts have said people not following Covid-appropriate behaviour and flouting the mask mandate is a major reason behind the rapid spread of the disease in the national capital.

On Thursday, the national capital recorded 1,964 fresh COVID-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 9.42 per cent, while eight more people died of the viral disease.

The capital had on Tuesday reported 917 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection.

On Monday, the city had logged 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight people died due to the disease. Before this, the city logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days.

Delhi on Sunday reported 2,162 cases with a positivity rate of 12.64 per cent and five fatalities. A day before, it logged nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,031 cases with a positivity rate of 12.34 per cent.

Last Friday, the city saw 10 deaths, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent. The national capital recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on February 13.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi reports 1,964 new cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate drops to 9.42%
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.