INDIA
BIG BREAKING: SC stays order on relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR
The Supreme Court has delivered its verdict today on August 22, in a plea challenging its August 11 order directing the relocation of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets to shelters. A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria has stayed the order from August 11. The live screening of the court hearing was held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi by various NGOs.
On August 11, Supreme court order directed municipal bodies in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad to shift stray dogs to shelters within eight weeks. A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan directed all localities to be made free of stray dogs, and if any individual or organisation obstructs the exercise, strict action will be taken against them. The court had also asked authorities to establish shelters with the capacity to house at least 5,000 strays within eight weeks. The order also warned of strict action against those who obstructed the process. The Solicitor General highlighted the severity of the issue, citing 37 lakh dog bite cases in 2024 and 305 rabies-related deaths.
Supreme court's order led to mass protests across the country, withover hundreds of animal lovers staging marches. Many animal rights activists, celebrities, and welfare organisations have protested against the directives, of shifting the 'voiceless' dogs to shelters, when India do not have adequate shelter facilities.