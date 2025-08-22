SC stays order on relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Will Donald Trump impose more tariffs on India after Jaishankar's Moscow visit? Will he be angry at Modi's meeting with Xi, Putin?

ATM Withdrawal Rule: Beware of THIS common habit after taking out cash, otherwise...

PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar

Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani warns his family of 'karma': 'When he was not even conscious...'

Who was NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul, who passed away in London at 94? He was born in...

Akshay Kumar’s fitness secrets at 57: Fasting, early dinners, no weightlifting and more

AA22xA6 story LEAKED? Allu Arjun, Atlee's Rs 800 crore film is time-travel sci-fi drama, Pushpa actor plays a father who meets.., fans react

SHOCKING! headless body of woman found in Madhya Pradesh's Jhansi, lover chops body into seven pieces because...

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: State Bank of India to declare probationary officer exam result soon at sbi.co.in, details here

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana will fail if...: Producer makes BIG statement, says 'not trying to make it to appease Indian people'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
ATM Withdrawal Rule: Beware of THIS common habit after taking out cash, otherwise...

ATM Withdrawal Rule: Beware of THIS common habit after taking out cash, otherwis

PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar

PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13000 cr

Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani warns his family of 'karma': 'When he was not even conscious...'

Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani warns his family of 'karma'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

HomeIndia

INDIA

SC stays order on relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR

BIG BREAKING: SC stays order on relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 11:29 AM IST

SC stays order on relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The Supreme Court has delivered its verdict today on August 22, in a plea challenging its August 11 order directing the relocation of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets to shelters. A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria has stayed the order from August 11. The live screening of the court hearing was held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi by various NGOs. 

Supreme court's order on stray dogs

On August 11, Supreme court order directed municipal bodies in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad to shift stray dogs to shelters within eight weeks.  A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan directed all localities to be made free of stray dogs, and if any individual or organisation obstructs the exercise, strict action will be taken against them.  The court had also asked authorities to establish shelters with the capacity to house at least 5,000 strays within eight weeks. The order also warned of strict action against those who obstructed the process. The Solicitor General highlighted the severity of the issue, citing 37 lakh dog bite cases in 2024 and 305 rabies-related deaths. 

Animal rights activist stage protests

Supreme court's order led to mass protests across the country, withover hundreds of animal lovers staging marches. Many animal rights activists, celebrities, and welfare organisations have protested against the directives, of shifting the 'voiceless' dogs to shelters, when India do not have adequate shelter facilities.

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump administration halts work visas for foreign truck drivers, says ‘endangering American lives…’
Donald Trump administration halts work visas for foreign truck drivers, says ‘en
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked: Accused taken into custody, 9 cases against him, his mother reveals reason behind incident
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked: Accused taken into custody, 9 cases against him,
Amid political buzz, Ajit Pawar makes BIG statement on MNS chief Raj Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis' meeting: 'There is no need to...'
Ajit Pawar makes BIG statement on Raj Thackeray, CM Devendra Fadnavis' meeting
Actors gone missing? Bollywood celebs who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry
5 actors who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry
Elvish Yadav's residence attack case: Accused shooter injured in encounter, arrested by Haryana Police
Elvish Yadav residence attack case: Accused shooter arrested, gets injured
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE